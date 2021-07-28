Burgess-Norton Receives Third Perfect Quality Award from Nexteer Automotive

GENEVA, Ill., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burgess-Norton, an Amsted Automotive company, earned the Nexteer Automotive 2020 Perfect Quality Award, which recognizes companies that achieve zero quality claims over all product groups. The Burgess-Norton Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, facility received the award for setting the standard of exceptional quality performance, with a perfect delivery rating and zero defects for the 2020 calendar year. This facility manufactures powder metal parts for light vehicle and light truck components.

"We're grateful to be recognized for supporting Nexteer's goals, and to do so with perfect execution," said Jeremy Holt, President of Amsted Automotive Group. "Burgess-Norton has built its reputation on quality and value. It's through the dedication and hard work of our entire team at Beaver Dam that we can produce more than one million units per year with award-winning results. For the past four fiscal years, we have had 100-percent on-time shipping and, on average, a 97-percent rating on our quality scorecard."

Nexteer Automotive is a global leader in advanced steering and driveline systems. Winners of its annual Perfect Quality Award are chosen from within its community of suppliers. This is the third time that Burgess-Norton has earned this award.

About Burgess-Norton

Founded in Geneva, Illinois, in 1903, Burgess-Norton built the core of its business on piston pins. It has produced millions of units for all types of internal combustion engines as well as many leading international customers throughout the automotive and truck markets.

In 1954, Burgess-Norton introduced powder metal technology. Over the years, it has established a global reputation for quality and value — a direct result of its commitment to develop innovative solutions for its customers in targeted markets including drivetrain and transmission. Company headquarters are in Geneva, Illinois.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021, bringing together Means Industries and Burgess Norton, to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 16 facilities in North America, Asia and Europe to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. This group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Contact: Cole Quinnell

248-877-0590

[email protected]

SOURCE Amsted Automotive

Related Links

www.amsted.com

