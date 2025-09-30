Burkhan Capital LLC led consortium commits to investing $300 Million in Robo.ai to Power Global AI and Robotics Platform Acceleration

MIAMI and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burkhan Capital LLC (Burkhan), a global investment platform focused on high-impact technology, and Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), a technology company featuring integrated and AI-enabled Software, Smart Device, and Smart Assets ecosystems, today jointly announce a strategic investment. An investment consortium led by Burkhan has committed $300 million in investment to empower and accelerate Robo.ai's growth and transformation. The transaction is expected to close within the next 30 calendar days subject to meeting customary conditions precedent.

The investment will be used to build out Robo.ai's global platform, which integrates smart devices into a AI enabled ecosystem populated by blockchain. This strategic capital injection follows Robo.ai's recent investment in decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) platform Arkreen. Robo.ai's investments in smart devices and Arkreen mark its strategic Web3 positioning, leverarging blockchain to transform smart device management and promote machine economy. Robo.ai will also use the funding to strengthen its market presence in the Middle East region and potentially expand into the global markets including North America, Europe, and South Asia.

"Robo.ai represents the future of AI-driven innovation," said Shahal Khan, Founder and CEO of Burkhan Capital LLC. "Our investment is more than a financial commitment; it's a strategic partnership to support a company that is fundamentally aligned with our 'Profit with Purpose' philosophy. We identified Robo.ai's technology and leadership as a key asset in our global portfolio. This partnership combines our strategic resources with Robo.ai's technical expertise and regional expertise, creating a powerful synergy. We are committed to supporting Robo.ai's vision and believe our joint efforts will drive substantial value in the evolving smart technology and blockchain landscapes."

Benjamin Zhai, CEO of Robo.ai, commented on the new partnership: "The strategic investment from Burkhan speaks to its unequivocal endorsement of our vision and progress made. This funding will turbocharge our ability to scale our platform and deliver on our mission to usher in a new era of the intelligent Internet of Things. We look forward to leveraging Burkhan's extensive global network, unique expertise and rich resources as we expedite the execution of our mission".

The partnership builds on Burkhan's track record of investing in transformative AI and technology ventures, including its previous role in the successful Nasdaq IPO of edge AI computing company Blaize.

About Burkhan Capital LLC

Burkhan Capital LLC is a global investment firm with offices in Miami and Abu Dhabi, focusing on high-impact opportunities in strategic sectors like AI, technology, infrastructure, and critical minerals. It collaborates with various investors to pursue strategies that offer both financial returns and global impact. This May, Burkhan announced the signing of three landmark Memoranda of Understandings with Saudi Arabia Across mining, AI, and defense technologies, totaling $15 billion in new investments. More information is available at www.burkhan.world.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company based in the UAE, dedicated to developing a global AI-enabled robotics platform. The company aims to create a decentralized AI network for connecting AI terminals and promoting an intelligent future. Their focus includes integrating AI into smart devices and smart assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains"forward-looking statements"within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections regarding future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more details, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

