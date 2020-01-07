Burlington Stores Raises More Than $5.8 Million For The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society This Year

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burlington Stores and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) teamed up for the 18th consecutive year to raise critical funds for cancer research and patient support to help save lives and bring smiles to those impacted. From September 9 through December 2, customers at Burlington's more than 700 locations nationwide were encouraged to donate $1 or more at checkout to support LLS's goal to create a world without blood cancer. This point-of-sale campaign, along with donations by Burlington associates resulted in more than $5.8 million for LLS, helping the organization fund lifesaving research and treatments. And thanks to their generous customers and associates, this year's donation marks the largest contribution by the retailer to date, and over the past 18 years, Burlington has raised a total of more than $42 million.

To launch this year's campaign, CFDA Designer Christian Siriano worked with young cancer survivors to pick out new fashions to help boost their confidence with looks from Burlington. The kick-off event, held on September 17, 2019, at Burlington's flagship store in New York City, brought smiles to the children and families who have been transitioning from treatment to living their lives. Across the country, more than 50 similar events took place in Burlington Stores, where survivor families were selected for a surprise and delight shopping spree.

"The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society was founded 70 years ago by a family who lost their son to leukemia. With support from dedicated partners such as Burlington, we've invested nearly $1.3 billion in cancer research, and made great progress in our quest for cancer cures," said Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D., LLS president and chief executive officer. "But there's still more to do to increase survival rates, including among children. Our new priority, The LLS Children's Initiative, attacks childhood cancers from every angle, and with Burlington's support we'll bring more smiles to more children."

"At Burlington, giving back and helping those in need is part of our heritage and we have been committed to fighting blood cancers and raising funds for LLS for the past 18 years," says Michael O'Sullivan, CEO Burlington Stores. "We are very grateful for our millions of customers and our associates nationwide that have supported this cause, making this year's donation our largest yet."

As the world's largest nonprofit fighting blood cancer, LLS has invested nearly $1.3 billion in cancer research since they started in 1949. For 70 years, LLS has been on the forefront of blood cancer advances such as precision medicine and immunotherapies. This work would not be possible without the generosity of partners such as Burlington and its customers and associates.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2018 net sales of $6.6 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 726 stores as of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2019, inclusive of an internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

For additional information, please visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Kristin Hoose

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

914-821-8973

Kristin.Hoose@lls.org

Casey Miller

M Booth

212-358-4415

Caseym@mbooth.com

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

Related Links

http://www.LLS.org

