Burn Boot Camp Appoints Jason Losco as Chief Development Officer to Support Strategic Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a leading US fitness franchise with more than 400 locations and over $250 million in systemwide revenue, today announced the appointment of Jason Losco as Burn's first Chief Development Officer. In this new role, Losco will oversee franchise development strategy, real estate, construction, and compliance, supporting continued U.S. growth while strengthening the foundation for disciplined long-term expansion.

Burn Boot Camp has achieved same-gym sales growth in nine of the past ten years and continues to demonstrate strong unit level performance across its system. The brand reports average annual gym revenue exceeding $650,000, top locations surpassing $1.6 million, and systemwide average EBITDA around $115,000. The creation of this new role underscores Burn's commitment to sustainable expansion.

Losco brings deep experience in franchise development and global expansion, most recently serving in senior leadership at Wellbiz Brands and Xponential Fitness, where he helped scale health, wellness, fitness and beauty brands nationally and internationally.

"As founders, Devan and I are deeply protective of this brand and of the franchise partners who build it every day. Any growth we pursue must reinforce our standards, protect unit economics, and elevate the member experience," said Morgan Kline, Co-Founder and CEO of Burn Boot Camp. We're thrilled to welcome Jason to the team – he brings the experience and discipline to help us scale intentionally while preserving what makes Burn special."

During his first 90 days, Losco will focus on learning the Burn Boot Camp system, partnering with internal teams, and evaluating opportunities to strengthen the foundation before accelerating future growth. Following the initial assessment, the company will outline a disciplined expansion strategy for both domestic and international markets.

"I have always respected brands that are built with heart and led by founders who care deeply about their communities," said Losco. "Burn has built something incredibly special. My responsibility is to protect that as we grow. We will approach expansion with clarity, discipline, and a long-term mindset so every new market strengthens the system for franchise partners."

The appointment reinforces Burn Boot Camp's commitment to strong U.S. growth, operational excellence, and sustainable expansion in key markets across the country.

About Burn Boot Camp:

Founded in 2012 by husband wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a US based fitness franchise that helps women and their families build strength, confidence, and healthy lifestyles. With unlimited 45-minute circuit style Camps, complimentary Childwatch, and a proprietary Floating Floor designed to protect joints and help prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp serves over 140,000 members nationwide. The brand has more than 400 locations open and over 620 open and awarded territories combined. Through the Burn Boot Camp App and Burn On Demand, members have access to expert fitness, recovery, and educational content across over 15 categories. Burn Boot Camp has expanded its cultural reach through strategic partnerships, including entrepreneur and entertainer Kevin Hart, who serves as a brand partner for the company's mission of empowering communities through fitness. Devan and Morgan Kline are also best-selling authors of Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5 Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength.

