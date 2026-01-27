Kevin Hart Joins Burn Boot Camp as an Equity Partner, Franchisee and the Brand's First-ever Executive Partner

The announcement comes during a period of sustained momentum for Burn Boot Camp. Since 2012, the brand has grown to more than 620 open and awarded territories, generates average annual unit revenues exceeding $700,000, and continues to expand its digital ecosystem through Burn On Demand, a digital membership experience designed to complement the in-gym environment and extend Burn's reach to new audiences beyond its physical footprint. With one of the most engaged member communities in the fitness industry, Burn Boot Camp is entering its next phase of scale with an emphasis on disciplined growth and brand leadership.

"This partnership is built for the long term," said Hart. "Burn Boot Camp is a values-driven organization that understands greatness starts at home with family and carries into business and community. As a partner and owner, I'm committed to helping build a brand that develops leaders, creates healthy families, and delivers lasting impact."

As Executive Partner, Brand and Growth, Hart will serve as a long-term strategic steward of the Burn Boot Camp brand, supporting its continued expansion, brand credibility, and national presence. His role is grounded in ownership, advocacy, and alignment with Burn's core values, bringing business perspective and cultural influence to support sustainable growth across the franchise system. Hart will also open his own Burn Boot Camp location in California later this year, further reinforcing his commitment as both an operator and equity partner.

"Kevin's decision to step into an executive partnership role marks a defining moment for Burn Boot Camp," said Morgan Kline, Co-Founder and CEO. "He brings credibility, discipline, and a values-driven leadership mindset that aligns naturally with our mission. Kevin's commitment to family, fitness, and community reflects the foundation of our Member and Franchise Partner base and strengthens our ability to scale with intention and purpose."

Co-Founder and Visionary Devan Kline added, "Kevin shows up - for his family, his employees, and his community - and that level of commitment matters deeply to our brand. As an Equity Partner, Franchise Partner, and Executive Partner, his role is truly first of its kind. He's invested at every level: in the parent company, in a franchise location in California, and alongside our executive leadership team. This isn't a sponsorship. It's an iconic partnership built on shared values, long-term vision, and the belief that we can truly inspire the world!"

Burn Boot Camp is actively expanding in national and global markets. To explore franchise ownership or upcoming market availability, visit franchise.burnbootcamp.com or to visit a gym, burnbootcamp.com.

About Kevin Hart:

Kevin Hart has made a name for himself as the hardest-working comedian, entrepreneur, producer, actor, and is a global box office powerhouse. Hart has earned both Emmy and Grammy nominations, and his films have grossed more than $4.23 billion in global revenue. In 2024, Hart received the Kennedy Center's annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy. Hart is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hartbeat, a global multi-platform media company and the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Hart's authentic approach to sharing life's everyday moments with humor and heart has earned him a devoted global audience and social media fanbase, which have translated into loyal customers across his various business ventures. Hart is a founding partner in three companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, the nutritional wellness brand VitaHustle and the premium dog food company Hartfelt. Hart's brand partnerships include Qatar Airways, Fabletics, Netflix, NBCUniversal, JPMorganChase, DraftKings, Verizon, SharkNinja and C4 Energy. As a strategic partner with Authentic, he co-owns and manages the Kevin Hart brand and holds an ownership stake in the company.

About Burn Boot Camp:

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a US-based fitness concept that helps women and their families create healthy lifestyles by building strength and confidence. With unlimited 45-minute circuit-style Camps, complimentary Childwatch, and a unique Floating Floor to help protect joints and prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp offers hope to hundreds of thousands of people on a fitness journey and those who seek a path to business ownership with more than 620 open and awarded territories combined. The Burn Boot Camp App brings transformative workouts to Burn On Demand, providing members with access to expert fitness, recovery, and educational content across 18 categories. Devan and Morgan are also the best-selling authors of the bestseller Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength.

