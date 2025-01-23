National Fitness Franchise Begins the New Year with Expansion into New States

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a leader in the fitness industry, is proud to announce a major milestone in its expansion, awarding its 600th location in Logan, Utah. This significant achievement marks a key moment in the franchise's growth, which includes expanding its presence to 44 states by awarding its first location in Spokane Valley, Washington area. Additionally, Burn Boot Camp has made the 2025 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, marking its the seventh year in a row on the prestigious list.

Burn Boot Camp Celebrates Major Milestones with 600th Awarded Location and 44th State

"These exciting milestones further solidify our position as a leader in the fitness industry," says Morgan Kline, CEO of Burn Boot Camp. "It reflects the incredible dedication of our Franchise Partners, Trainers, Staff, and, most importantly, our Members who continue to inspire and push us forward every single day. This is just the beginning of what's to come for the brand in 2025."

Having hit these milestones at the beginning of 2025, Burn Boot Camp outlines a bright year ahead in the fitness franchise industry. The franchise boasts a strong Average Unit Volume (AUV) as described in Item 19 of the 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document.* Moreover, 10% of mature gyms averaged 567 members in 2023.

Burn Boot Camp continues to differentiate itself in the fitness market, emphasizing a holistic approach to personal wellness. Aspiring Franchise Partners can join a thriving Burn Nation with investments from $249,375 to $573,679, with special incentives for military veterans and multi-unit deals.*

With 600 locations across 44 states, Burn Boot Camp continues to innovate beyond its signature workouts, providing Franchise Partners with strategic "add-ons" designed to enhance both business growth and the member experience. These offerings include nutrition supplements, activewear, Burn Boot Camp Meals, and the Burn Boot Camp app featuring Burn On Demand. Each addition is thoughtfully developed to support franchisees while reinforcing Burn Boot Camp's commitment to a holistic fitness lifestyle.

*Please refer to the Burn Boot Camp Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD).

Learn more about Burn Boot Camp Franchising.

About Burn Boot Camp:

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept that helps women and their families create healthy lifestyles by building strength and confidence. With unlimited 45-minute circuit-style Camps, complimentary Childwatch, and a unique Floating Floor to help protect joints and prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp provides hope for hundreds of thousands of people seeking a path to purpose, passion, and community in over 350 locations nationwide. Devan and Morgan launched an app bringing Burn Boot Camp's transformative workouts to Burn On Demand, giving users access to all-new premium fitness, recovery, and educational content in over 14 categories. They are also the best-selling authors of the bestseller Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength.

Burn Boot Camp also offers franchise opportunities for those passionate about fitness and community. Join one of the most innovative franchises, empowering confident women, strong families, deeply connected communities, and powerful leaders.

For more information, visit https://burnbootcamp.com/ and follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, LinkedIn and Podcast.

SOURCE Burn Boot Camp