Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Combustion Services, Inc.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

09 Aug, 2023, 11:36 ET

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of Combustion Services, Inc. (CSI Services) located in York, PA. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CSI Services is a full-service mechanical contracting company providing sales, service, installation, and repair of boilers, pressure vessels, piping systems, and industrial combustion applications. CSI Services has a reputation for delivering exceptional service and support for its clients throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland.

CSI Services will be a complementary addition to Burnham Holding's Thermal InMotion rental boiler business, that was launched in May of 2022. Jim Cipollone, president of Thermal InMotion said "CSI Services has an excellent team of technicians and outstanding rapport with their customers. We are thrilled to have them as part of the Thermal InMotion business."

Doug Tyger, Owner, and President of CSI Services will be working closely with the Thermal InMotion team to assure a smooth transition over the next 12 months. Doug commented "Combining the team here at CSI Services with the new Thermal InMotion rental boiler business, will provide our customers with even more solutions. I'm excited about the future for the team here at CSI Services."

Burnham Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in a wide range of residential, commercial, and industrial applications. In addition to our rental boiler business, our subsidiaries are market leaders in the design, manufacturing and sales of boilers and related HVAC products.

