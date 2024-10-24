Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today reported its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Where noted, prior periods presented have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting principle related to our last-in, first-out (LIFO) inventory valuation as disclosed in our 2023 Annual Report.

Net sales were $64.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $5.0 million , or 8.3%, versus the third quarter of 2023. Year to date net sales were $176.1 million compared to $171.4 for the first nine months of 2023.

for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of , or 8.3%, versus the third quarter of 2023. Year to date net sales were compared to for the first nine months of 2023. Gross profit margin was 19.3% and 20.5% for the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Year to date gross profit margins were 21.6% for 2024 versus 22.0% for 2023. Product mix and temporary inefficiencies from unplanned downtime adversely impacted third quarter 2024 gross profit margins.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were higher by $1.4 million and $2.0 million for the third quarter 2024 and the first nine months of 2024, respectively, versus the same periods last year. The primary driver in the increase in SG&A expenses was an adjustment to reserves related to uninsured litigation settlements and fees. Excluding these impacts, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales in the third quarter of 2024 was 15.6% compared to 17.1% for the third quarter of 2023.

and for the third quarter 2024 and the first nine months of 2024, respectively, versus the same periods last year. The primary driver in the increase in SG&A expenses was an adjustment to reserves related to uninsured litigation settlements and fees. Excluding these impacts, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales in the third quarter of 2024 was 15.6% compared to 17.1% for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.8 million , or 7.3%, for the nine months of 2024 versus $12.0 million , or 7.0%, for the first nine months of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of the reserve adjustments noted above.

, or 7.3%, for the nine months of 2024 versus , or 7.0%, for the first nine months of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of the reserve adjustments noted above. Adjusted net income, excluding reserve adjustments, for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.7 million versus net income of $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2023.

versus net income of for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.37 and $0.17 for the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the first nine months of 2024 and 2023, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.18 and $1.03 , respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes $0.25 per share related to the reserve adjustments noted above for both the three months and nine months ended September 29, 2024 .

For the third quarter of 2024, sales of residential products were higher by 2.2% versus the same period in 2023, while sales of commercial products were up 20.8% in 2024 versus 2023. For the nine months of 2024, residential sales were lower by 5.1% versus the prior year while commercial sales were higher by 13.0% versus the nine months of 2023. Thermal InMotion continues to expand BHI's capabilities into previously unserved segments of the HVAC industry, and we are pleased with the results. The service and rentals businesses contributed $1.8 million of net sales in the third quarter of 2024 and $6.3 million for the nine months of 2024. Overall, we continue to believe order flow and our current backlogs are in line with seasonal operating patterns.

Average debt levels of the Company's revolving credit facility for the third quarter of 2024 were approximately $10.6 million lower than the third quarter of 2023. On a year over year basis, the average debt levels on the revolving credit facility were approximately $9.6 million lower. We continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes and fund future growth initiatives.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information: This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures do not provide investors with an accurate measure of, and should not be used as a substitute for, the comparable financial measures as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures, give investors a useful tool to assess and understand the Company's overall financial performance, because they exclude items of income or expense that the Company believes are not reflective of its ongoing operating performance, allowing for a better period-to-period comparison of operations of the Company. The Company acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results, and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 29,

October 1,

September 29,

October 1,





2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$ 64,689

$ 59,705

$ 176,083

$ 171,406

Cost of goods sold

52,217

47,489

138,035

133,613

Gross profit

12,472

12,216

38,048

37,793

Selling, general and administrative expenses

11,605

10,182

32,115

30,164

Operating income

867

2,034

5,933

7,629

Other (expense) / income:

















Non-service related pension credit

124

137

374

412

Interest and investment gain

423

(222)

912

267

Interest expense

(697)

(921)

(1,526)

(2,107)

Other expense

(150)

(1,006)

(240)

(1,428)

Income before income taxes

717

1,028

5,693

6,201

Income tax expense

165

236

1,309

1,426

Net income

$ 552

$ 792

$ 4,384

$ 4,775





















Earnings per share:

















Basic

$ 0.12

$ 0.17

$ 0.94

$ 1.03

Diluted

$ 0.12

$ 0.17

$ 0.93

$ 1.03

Cash dividends per share

$ 0.23

$ 0.22

$ 0.69

$ 0.66



Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)









(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)







September 29,

December 31,

October 1, ASSETS

2024

2023

2023 Current Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,280

$ 5,880

$ 6,638

Trade accounts receivable, net

29,573

31,023

27,704

Inventories, net

70,158

58,017

72,043

Costs in Excess of Billings

1,425

621

544

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,038

1,954

3,130



Total Current Assets

110,474

97,495

110,059 Property, plant and equipment, net

70,040

64,437

63,728 Lease assets

6,410

4,119

4,171 Other long-term assets

18,592

18,620

17,831



Total Assets

$ 205,516

$ 184,671

$ 195,789

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities













Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$ 29,663

$ 35,365

$ 26,620

Billings in excess of costs

3,497

137

-

Current portion of:













Long-term liabilities

71

1,171

1,252

Lease liabilities

1,175

1,051

1,036

Long-term debt

184

184

-



Total Current Liabilities

34,590

37,908

28,908 Long-term debt

48,390

27,232

53,713 Lease liabilities

5,235

3,068

3,135 Other long-term liabilities

5,847

5,933

6,726 Deferred income taxes

9,039

9,095

8,423 Shareholders' Equity













Preferred Stock

530

530

530

Class A Common Stock

3,633

3,633

3,630

Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,311

1,311

1,314

Additional paid-in capital

10,625

11,769

11,549

Retained earnings

122,397

121,291

117,667

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(25,023)

(24,668)

(27,331)

Treasury stock, at cost

(11,058)

(12,431)

(12,475)



Total Shareholders' Equity

102,415

101,435

94,884



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 205,516

$ 184,671

$ 195,789

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



September 29,

October 1,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 4,384

$ 4,775 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash related







to operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

4,031

3,730 Deferred income taxes

50

162 Provision for long-term employee benefits

(375)

(375) Share-based compensation expense

300

482 Other reserves and allowances

(33)

977 Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:







Decrease in accounts receivable, net

947

1,491 Increase in inventories, net

(12,141)

(10,495) Decrease / (increase) in other current assets

1,954

(891) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses

(6,889)

(7,681) Net cash used by operating activities

(7,772)

(7,825)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(9,638)

(7,614) Purchase of CSI

-

(1,750) Other investing activities

-

(8) Net cash used by investing activities

(9,638)

(9,372)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Net proceeds from revolver

21,251

19,992 Repayment of term loan

(92)

- Share-based compensation activity

(71)

(44) Dividends paid

(3,278)

(3,107) Net cash provided by financing activities

17,810

16,841









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 400

$ (356)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 5,880

$ 6,994 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

400

(356) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 6,280

$ 6,638

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (In thousands) (Unaudited)













































Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 11,769

$ 121,291

$ (24,668)

$ (12,431)

$ 101,435

































Net income

-

-

-

-

2,991

-

-

2,991 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

253

-

253 Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.88 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,065)

-

-

(1,065) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

100

-

-

-

100

































Balance at March 31, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 11,869

$ 123,217

$ (24,415)

$ (12,431)

$ 103,714

































Net income

-

-

-

-

841

-

-

841 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(27)

-

(27) Cash dividends declared:































Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

(9) Common stock - ($0.88 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,132)

-

-

(1,132) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

100

-

-

-

100 Issuance of vested shares

-

-

-

(1,444)

-

-

1,373

(71)

































Balance at June 30, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 10,525

$ 122,917

$ (24,442)

$ (11,058)

$ 103,416

































Net income

-

-

-

-

552

-

-

552 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(581)

-

(581) Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.88 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,072)

-

-

(1,072) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

100

-

-

-

100

































Balance at September 29, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 10,625

$ 122,397

$ (25,023)

$ (11,058)

$ 102,415















































































Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2022 (as restated)

$ 530

$ 3,626

$ 1,318

$ 11,928

$ 115,999

$ (27,549)

$ (13,292)

$ 92,560

































Net income

-

-

-

-

2,969

-

-

2,969 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(296)

-

(296) Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.88 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,012)

-

-

(1,012) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

75

-

-

-

75

































Balance at April 2, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,626

$ 1,318

$ 12,003

$ 117,956

$ (27,845)

$ (13,292)

$ 94,296

































Net income

-

-

-

-

1,014

-

-

1,014 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

316

-

316 Cash dividends declared:































Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

(9) Common stock - ($0.88 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,068)

-

-

(1,068) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

357

-

-

-

357 Issuance of vested shares

-

-

-

(861)

-

-

817

(44)

































Balance at July 2, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,626

$ 1,318

$ 11,499

$ 117,893

$ (27,529)

$ (12,475)

$ 94,862

































Net income

-

-

-

-

792

-

-

792 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

198

-

198 Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.88 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,018)

-

-

(1,018) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

50

-

-

-

50 Conversion of common stock

-

4

(4)

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance at October 1, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,630

$ 1,314

$ 11,549

$ 117,667

$ (27,331)

$ (12,475)

$ 94,884

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Nine Months Ended,



September 29,

September 29,



2024

2024



GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted

GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 11,605

$ (1,536)

$ 10,069

$ 32,115

$ (1,536)

$ 30,579 Net sales

$ 64,689

$ -

$ 64,689

$ 176,083

$ -

$ 176,083

























SG&A as percent of sales

17.9 %





15.6 %

18.2 %





17.4 %























































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











September 29,

October 1,

September 29,

October 1,











2024

2023

2024

2023







Net sales

$ 64,689

$ 59,705

$ 176,083

$ 171,406

































Net income

$ 552

$ 792

$ 4,384

$ 4,775







Exclude:























Income tax expense

165

236

1,309

1,426







Interest expense

697

921

1,526

2,107







Depreciation and amortization

1,322

1,219

4,031

3,730







EBITDA

$ 2,736

$ 3,168

$ 11,250

$ 12,038

































EBITDA as a percent of net sales

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.4 %

7.0 %

































EBITDA

$ 2,736

$ 3,168

$ 11,250

$ 12,038







Adjustments

1,536

-

1,536

-







Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,272

$ 3,168

$ 12,786

$ 12,038

































Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales

6.6 %

5.3 %

7.3 %

7.0 %































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











September 29,

October 1,

September 29,

October 1,











2024

2023

2024

2023







Net income

$ 552

$ 792

$ 4,384

$ 4,775







Adjustments, net of tax

1,183

-

1,183

-







Adjusted net income

$ 1,735

$ 792

$ 5,567

$ 4,775

































Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

4,718

4,629

4,713

4,618

































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.12

$ 0.17

$ 0.93

$ 1.03







Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.37

$ 0.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.03









