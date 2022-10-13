BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH RESULTS
LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 2, 2022.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance for the first nine months of 2022 included the following:
- Net sales increased by 12.0% and 16.9% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 versus 2021, respectively, as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses.
- Gross profit was 18.1% and 11.9% for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset inflation. Year to date gross profit was 16.3% and 12.6% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses were up year over year but remained flat as a percentage of sales at approximately 16% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 versus 2021.
- Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.8 million compared to net loss of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Through nine months of 2022, net loss was $1.1 million versus nine months 2021 net loss of $4.4 million. Material inflation and staffing challenges continue to impact profitability. Rising interest rates and higher debt levels resulted in higher interest expense versus the same period last year.
For the first nine months of 2022, sales of residential products increased by 15.0% while sales of commercial products increased by 22.6% compared to the first nine months of 2021. We continue to see strong momentum from incoming orders as both the residential and commercial backlogs have increased by $13.1 million and $7.0 million versus the prior year, respectively.
While we are seeing signs of improvement, continuing with trends we've noted in our financial results for 2022, profitability continues to be pressured by significant challenges in hiring and retaining qualified employees as well as multiple supply chain issues. Production capacity and efficiencies continue to be pressured by parts availability. Appropriate pricing actions have been taken across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures. We continue to remain diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.
The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities. Long-term debt of $46.0 million was $9.8 million higher than last year, with the increase mostly attributable to inflationary pressures impacting working capital needs. Excluding the impact of inflationary pressures, the increase versus December 31, 2021 is consistent with past years due to the seasonality and operating cycle of our business.
|
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 2,
|
September 26,
|
October 2,
|
September 26,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net sales
|
$ 59,656
|
$ 53,257
|
$ 164,594
|
$ 140,813
|
Cost of goods sold
|
48,844
|
46,904
|
137,828
|
123,097
|
Gross profit
|
10,812
|
6,353
|
26,766
|
17,716
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
9,299
|
7,948
|
27,017
|
23,114
|
Operating income (loss)
|
1,513
|
(1,595)
|
(251)
|
(5,398)
|
Other expense:
|
Non-service related pension credit
|
106
|
132
|
319
|
394
|
Investment loss net of interest income
|
(129)
|
30
|
(347)
|
26
|
Interest expense
|
(512)
|
(311)
|
(1,117)
|
(742)
|
Other expense
|
(535)
|
(149)
|
(1,145)
|
(322)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
978
|
(1,744)
|
(1,396)
|
(5,720)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
225
|
(401)
|
(321)
|
(1,315)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 753
|
$ (1,343)
|
$ (1,075)
|
$ (4,405)
|
Earnings (loss) per share (Note 1)
|
Basic
|
$ 0.16
|
$ (0.29)
|
$ (0.23)
|
$ (0.96)
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.16
|
$ (0.29)
|
$ (0.23)
|
$ (0.96)
|
Cash dividends per share
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 0.66
|
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
|
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
October 2,
|
December 31,
|
September 26,
|
ASSETS
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 6,151
|
$ 5,654
|
$ 6,319
|
Trade accounts receivable, less allowances
|
24,569
|
24,920
|
22,749
|
Inventories
|
65,384
|
51,066
|
55,313
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
4,717
|
4,717
|
5,549
|
Total Current Assets
|
100,821
|
86,357
|
89,930
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
58,866
|
57,496
|
56,819
|
Operating lease assets
|
1,928
|
2,065
|
2,256
|
Other assets, net (Note 4)
|
23,828
|
21,551
|
12,173
|
Total Assets
|
$ 185,443
|
$ 167,469
|
$ 161,178
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts payable & accrued expenses
|
$ 29,374
|
$ 33,429
|
$ 26,024
|
Current portion of long-term liabilities
|
152
|
152
|
147
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
837
|
765
|
764
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
30,363
|
34,346
|
26,935
|
Long-term debt
|
46,034
|
21,843
|
36,268
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,091
|
1,300
|
1,492
|
Other postretirement liabilities (Notes 4 and 5)
|
6,015
|
6,062
|
5,209
|
Deferred income taxes (Note 4)
|
9,110
|
8,753
|
6,741
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Preferred Stock
|
530
|
530
|
530
|
Class A Common Stock
|
3,623
|
3,615
|
3,606
|
Class B Convertible Common Stock
|
1,321
|
1,329
|
1,338
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
16,564
|
16,317
|
16,286
|
Retained earnings
|
109,410
|
113,582
|
109,171
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 4)
|
(20,690)
|
(22,260)
|
(28,448)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(17,928)
|
(17,948)
|
(17,950)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
92,830
|
95,165
|
84,533
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 185,443
|
$ 167,469
|
$ 161,178
|
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
|
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 2,
|
September 26,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net loss
|
$ (1,075)
|
$ (4,405)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,546
|
3,303
|
Pension and postretirement liabilities expense
|
(28)
|
130
|
Contributions to pension trust (Note 5)
|
-
|
(500)
|
Other net adjustments
|
305
|
72
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(18,510)
|
(5,038)
|
Net cash used by operating activities
|
(15,762)
|
(6,438)
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(5,114)
|
(7,877)
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
24,203
|
17,747
|
Proceeds from stock option exercise and treasury activity, net
|
267
|
185
|
Dividends paid
|
(3,097)
|
(3,057)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$ 497
|
$ 560
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
$ 5,654
|
$ 5,759
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
497
|
560
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 6,151
|
$ 6,319
|
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
|
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Class B
|
Accumulated
|
Class A
|
Convertible
|
Additional
|
Other
|
Treasury
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Common
|
Paid-in
|
Retained
|
Comprehensive
|
Stock,
|
Stockholders'
|
Stock
|
Stock
|
Stock
|
Capital
|
Earnings
|
Loss
|
at Cost
|
Equity
|
Balance at December 31, 2021
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,615
|
$ 1,329
|
$ 16,317
|
$ 113,582
|
$ (22,260)
|
$ (17,948)
|
$ 95,165
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
40
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,011)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,011)
|
Net loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(755)
|
-
|
-
|
(755)
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
net of tax ($211)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
751
|
-
|
751
|
Balance at April 3, 2022
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,615
|
$ 1,329
|
$ 16,354
|
$ 111,816
|
$ (21,509)
|
$ (17,945)
|
$ 94,190
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
210
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
227
|
Conversion of common stock
|
-
|
8
|
(8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
Preferred stock - 6%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9)
|
-
|
-
|
(9)
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,066)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,066)
|
Net loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,073)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,073)
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
net of tax ($65)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
218
|
-
|
218
|
Balance at July 3, 2022
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,623
|
$ 1,321
|
$ 16,564
|
$ 109,668
|
$ (21,291)
|
$ (17,928)
|
$ 92,487
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Conversion of common stock
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,011)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,011)
|
Net income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
753
|
-
|
-
|
753
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
net of tax ($65)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
601
|
-
|
601
|
Balance at October 2, 2022
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,623
|
$ 1,321
|
$ 16,564
|
$ 109,410
|
$ (20,690)
|
$ (17,928)
|
$ 92,830
|
Class B
|
Accumulated
|
Class A
|
Convertible
|
Additional
|
Other
|
Treasury
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Common
|
Paid-in
|
Retained
|
Comprehensive
|
Stock,
|
Stockholders'
|
Stock
|
Stock
|
Stock
|
Capital
|
Earnings
|
Loss
|
at Cost
|
Equity
|
Balance at December 31, 2020
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,560
|
$ 1,384
|
$ 16,115
|
$ 116,633
|
$ (29,043)
|
$ (17,964)
|
$ 91,215
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Conversion of common stock
|
-
|
5
|
(5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,004)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,004)
|
Net loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(581)
|
-
|
-
|
(581)
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
net of tax ($166)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
556
|
-
|
556
|
Balance at March 28, 2021
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,565
|
$ 1,379
|
$ 16,115
|
$ 115,048
|
$ (28,487)
|
$ (17,964)
|
$ 90,186
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
171
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
186
|
Conversion of common stock
|
-
|
41
|
(41)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
Preferred stock - 6%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9)
|
-
|
-
|
(9)
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,038)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,038)
|
Net loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,481)
|
-
|
-
|
(2,481)
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
net of tax ($7)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(23)
|
-
|
(23)
|
Balance at June 27, 2021
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,606
|
$ 1,338
|
$ 16,286
|
$ 111,520
|
$ (28,510)
|
$ (17,949)
|
$ 86,821
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Conversion of common stock
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,006)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,006)
|
Net loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,343)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,343)
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
net of tax ($19)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
62
|
-
|
62
|
Balance at September 26, 2021
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,606
|
$ 1,338
|
$ 16,286
|
$ 109,171
|
$ (28,448)
|
$ (17,950)
|
$ 84,533
|
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
|
Notes To Financial Statements:
|
(1)
|
Basic earnings per share are based upon weighted average shares outstanding for the period. Diluted earnings per share
|
assume the conversion of outstanding rights into common stock.
|
(2)
|
Common stock outstanding at October 2, 2022 includes 3,285,477 of Class A shares and 1,320,904 of Class B shares.
|
(3)
|
Mark-to-Market adjustments are a result of changes (non-cash) in the fair value of interest rate agreements. These
|
agreements are used to exchange the interest rate stream on variable rate debt for payments indexed to a fixed interest
|
rate. These non-operational, non-cash charges reverse themselves over the term of the agreements.
|
(4)
|
Accounting rules require that the funded status of pension and other postretirement benefits be recognized as a non-cash
|
asset or liability, as the case may be, on the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2021, plan assets exceeded projected
|
benefit obligations (asset) while as of December 31, 2020, projected benefit obligations exceeded plan assets (liability).
|
The resulting non-cash presentation on the balance sheet is reflected in "Other assets, net" or "Other postretirement
|
liabilities", "Deferred income taxes", and "Accumulated other comprehensive loss", a non-cash subsection of
|
"Stockholders' Equity" (See Note 10 of the 2021 Annual Report for more details).
|
(5)
|
For the first nine months of 2021, the Company made voluntary pre-tax contributions of $0.5 million to its defined benefit
|
pension plan. This payment increased the trust assets available for benefit payments (reducing "Other postretirement
|
liabilities") and did not impact the Statement of Income. No contribution was needed in the first nine months of 2022 due
|
to the funded status of the plan.
|
(6)
|
Unaudited results, forward looking statements, and certain significant estimates and risks. This note has been
|
expanded to include items discussed in detail within the 2021 Annual Report.
|
Unaudited Results and Forward Looking Statements. The accompanying unaudited financial statements
|
Certain Significant Estimates and Risks. Certain estimates are determined using historical information along with
|
Retirement Plans: The Company maintains a non-contributory defined benefit pension plan, covering both union and
|
Medical Health Coverage: The Company and its subsidiaries are self-insured for most of the medical health insurance provided for
|
Retiree Health Benefits: The Company pays a fixed annual amount that assists a specific group of retirees in purchasing medical
|
Insurance: The Company and its subsidiaries maintain insurance to cover product liability, general liability, workers' compensation,
|
Warranty Litigation, Class Action: In 2010, two of the Company's subsidiaries were served with a class action lawsuit related
|
General Litigation, including Asbestos: In the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been named,
|
Litigation Expense, Settlements, and Defense: The 2022 first nine months charges for all uninsured litigation of every kind, were
|
Permitting Activities (excluding environmental): The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in various matters with respect to
|
Environmental Matters: The operations of the Company's subsidiaries are subject to a variety of Federal, State, and local
SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.
