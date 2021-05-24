Burnout Building For 44% Of Workers, Robert Half Research Shows

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many workers are worn out and ready to make up for lost vacation time, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half suggests. More than 4 in 10 professionals surveyed (44%) said they are more burned out on the job today compared to a year ago, up from 34% in a similar 2020 poll. Nearly half of employees experiencing increased fatigue (49%) blame it on a heavier workload.1

"After enduring more than a year of long hours and little time off, many workers are feeling burned out and need a break to relax and refresh," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director at Robert Half. "Running on empty can have a negative effect on employees' mental health and well-being, and managers should make it a priority to encourage their teams to enjoy a well-deserved vacation."

Pent-Up Vacation Demand

In a separate survey of professionals:2

1 in 4 said they forfeited paid time off in 2020

1 in 3 plans to take more than 3 weeks of vacation time this year

57% are ready for an "awaycation" to travel and completely disconnect from work; in comparison, 32% prefer a staycation, and only 11% favor a "workcation" or a vacation that combines work and leisure

But unplugging could prove difficult for 28% of employees, who admitted they'll be checking in with work frequently when they take time off this summer.1

McDonald added, "Managers can foster a vacation-friendly culture by taking time off themselves and disconnecting as much as possible when they do. Planning for staff absences — including bringing in contract professionals — can also help ease people's anxiety about missing work, minimize disruptions and ensure continued productivity."

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms.

1 Includes responses from more than 2,800 workers 18 years of age or older at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S. collected from March 26 to April 15, 2021

2 Includes responses from more than 1,000 workers 18 years of age or older at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S. collected from April 13-19, 2021

