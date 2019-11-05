Burns & Levinson Adds Leading Corporate Attorney Robert Chow as a Partner
Nov 05, 2019, 13:23 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Robert Chow has joined the firm as a partner in its Business Department in the Venture Capital and Emerging Companies Group. Chow has over 20 years of experience advising entrepreneurs, emerging growth companies and venture capital investors on corporate, securities, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and licensing, and commercial matters. He was previously a partner in Foley Hoag's Business Department, where he was a member of the firm's Emerging Companies/Venture Capital Practice Group and co-chair of its EdTech Practice Group.
"We are thrilled to have Robert join our world-class business team. He is joining one of our busiest practice groups, and his deep expertise in everything from M&A transactions to venture capital financings to IPOs will be incredibly valuable to our clients," said David P. Rosenblatt, managing partner at Burns & Levinson. "He will also have an impressive team here to support the clients he is bringing with him."
In addition to practicing law at large law firms, Chow previously served as Vice President and General Counsel at Convergent Networks, Inc. Chow received his J.D. from Berkeley School of Law in 1996. He earned a master's degree in journalism from the Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California, Berkeley in 1989 and a B.S. in biochemistry from the University of California, Davis in 1986.
