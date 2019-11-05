Burns & Levinson Adds Leading Corporate Attorney Robert Chow as a Partner

"We are thrilled to have Robert join our world-class business team. He is joining one of our busiest practice groups, and his deep expertise in everything from M&A transactions to venture capital financings to IPOs will be incredibly valuable to our clients," said David P. Rosenblatt , managing partner at Burns & Levinson. "He will also have an impressive team here to support the clients he is bringing with him."

In addition to practicing law at large law firms, Chow previously served as Vice President and General Counsel at Convergent Networks, Inc. Chow received his J.D. from Berkeley School of Law in 1996. He earned a master's degree in journalism from the Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California, Berkeley in 1989 and a B.S. in biochemistry from the University of California, Davis in 1986.

