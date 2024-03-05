Burns & Levinson Announces Michael Bannister, CPA Joins Private Client Group

BOSTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson LLP announced today that Michael Bannister, CPA, has joined the firm's Private Client Group as an associate. Prior to joining Burns & Levinson, he was First Vice President and Manager of Tax at Cambridge Trust Company, a leading private banking and wealth management firm in Boston.

Bannister brings extensive experience in tax efficient estate planning to his new role. As a lawyer for over seven years and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) for over 12 years, he has a deep understanding of complex tax issues. He has worked in diverse settings, from a small specialty law firm to large accounting firms like Deloitte Tax and BerryDunn. He is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and before the U.S. Tax Court.

He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2016, his M.S. in accounting from the Southern New Hampshire University in 2009, and his B.S. from the University of New Hampshire in 2005. He earned his CPA certifications in 2011 (New Hampshire) and 2016 (Massachusetts).

