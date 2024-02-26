Burns & Levinson Partner Josef Volman Named a 2024 Go To Business Transactions Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Josef Volman, who co-chairs the firm's Business Law and Securities and Capital Markets Groups, has been named a 2024 Go To Business Transactions Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the top business lawyers in the region – the ones other lawyers refer clients to because of their expertise, accomplishments and creative thinking. Volman's ability to solve problems and get deals done has made him a go to lawyer by clients, peers and members of the deal ecosystem.

Volman focuses his practice on representing entrepreneurs and investors, startup and emerging companies, and PE/VC funds through all phases of the investment and exit process on both the sell and buy sides of M&A transactions. He has deep experience in the technology (particularly SaaS and fintech companies), business services, professional services, consumer, life sciences, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, sports and sports tech, food/beverage, and hospitality industries. Volman utilizes his vast network to help clients source deals and raise capital to drive growth and maximize returns on their investments. He manages a constant deal flow in the $10 million to $200 million range.

"I am humbled by this award and feel very fortunate to work with such an amazing group of clients and colleagues," said Volman.

He recently served as President of the Boston Chapter of ACG for three years and has served on the Board of Directors for Jewish Family Service of Metrowest for 14 years, including three years as President. Volman is also a long-time lecturer on business law at the Entrepreneurship Program at Tufts University's Gordon Institute where he has taught a class for the past several years.

He was named a 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Dealmaker. He has been ranked in The Best Lawyers in America for the past 11 years and was named 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" for Business Organizations (Boston), among other prestigious awards. Volman received his J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law (1991) and his B.A. from Tufts University.

