Burns & Levinson Partner Josef Volman Named a 2024 Go To Business Transactions Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

News provided by

Burns & Levinson

26 Feb, 2024, 12:19 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Josef Volman, who co-chairs the firm's Business Law and Securities and Capital Markets Groups, has been named a 2024 Go To Business Transactions Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the top business lawyers in the region – the ones other lawyers refer clients to because of their expertise, accomplishments and creative thinking. Volman's ability to solve problems and get deals done has made him a go to lawyer by clients, peers and members of the deal ecosystem.

Continue Reading
Josef Volman, partner and co-chair of Burns & Levinson's Business Law and Securities and Capital Markets Groups, has been named a 2024 Go To Business Transactions Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.
Josef Volman, partner and co-chair of Burns & Levinson's Business Law and Securities and Capital Markets Groups, has been named a 2024 Go To Business Transactions Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

Volman focuses his practice on representing entrepreneurs and investors, startup and emerging companies, and PE/VC funds through all phases of the investment and exit process on both the sell and buy sides of M&A transactions. He has deep experience in the technology (particularly SaaS and fintech companies), business services, professional services, consumer, life sciences, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, sports and sports tech, food/beverage, and hospitality industries. Volman utilizes his vast network to help clients source deals and raise capital to drive growth and maximize returns on their investments. He manages a constant deal flow in the $10 million to $200 million range.

"I am humbled by this award and feel very fortunate to work with such an amazing group of clients and colleagues," said Volman.

He recently served as President of the Boston Chapter of ACG for three years and has served on the Board of Directors for Jewish Family Service of Metrowest for 14 years, including three years as President. Volman is also a long-time lecturer on business law at the Entrepreneurship Program at Tufts University's Gordon Institute where he has taught a class for the past several years.

He was named a 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Dealmaker. He has been ranked in The Best Lawyers in America for the past 11 years and was named 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" for Business Organizations (Boston), among other prestigious awards. Volman received his J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law (1991) and his B.A. from Tufts University.

About Burns & Levinson LLP 
At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, cannabis, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal                                             

Kristen Weller

Blumenthal & Associates                               

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

617.879.1511                                                 

617.345.3555

[email protected]                               

[email protected]

SOURCE Burns & Levinson

Also from this source

Burns & Levinson Names Robert Petitt Co-Chair of Securities and Capital Markets Practice Group

Burns & Levinson Names Robert Petitt Co-Chair of Securities and Capital Markets Practice Group

Burns & Levinson announced today that partner Robert Petitt has been named Co-Chair of the firm's Securities and Capital Markets Practice Group....
Twelve Burns & Levinson Attorneys Named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List

Twelve Burns & Levinson Attorneys Named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List

Burns & Levinson announced today that Caitlin Barrett, Brian Bixby, Lisa Cukier, Francine Gardikas, Courtney Greenberg, Beth Myers, Robin Lynch...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.