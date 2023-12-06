Burns & Levinson Names Robert Petitt Co-Chair of Securities and Capital Markets Practice Group

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that partner Robert Petitt has been named Co-Chair of the firm's Securities and Capital Markets Practice Group. Petitt will share responsibility for overseeing the group with current Co-Chair Andrew Merken, who also co-chairs the firm's Life Sciences Group. The Securities and Capital Markets Group is experienced in federal and state securities laws and regularly counsels issuers on private placements, initial and secondary public offerings, exchange listings, proxy and reporting requirements, and corporate governance matters. The firm also represents underwriters and placement agents in both public and private offerings.

Petitt focuses his practice on securities law, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters for both public and private company clients. He advises public companies in connection with capital markets transactions and a variety of securities law matters, and draws on his extensive securities law experience to assist with ongoing SEC reporting obligations. He regularly represents buyers and sellers in a variety of complex M&A transactions. Petitt has also advised issuers in a variety of capital markets offerings, including IPOs, PIPEs, at-the market offerings and registered direct offerings.

"I'm honored to be working alongside my colleague Andy to lead this practice at the firm. We have an experienced team here – all working together to guide our clients through the complex securities requirements and capital raising challenges they face," said Petitt. "We take great pride in helping our clients navigate these complicated issues effectively and efficiently."

Petitt received his J.D., cum laude, from Boston University School of Law and his B.A., cum laude, from Dartmouth College.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 130 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

