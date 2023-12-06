Burns & Levinson Names Robert Petitt Co-Chair of Securities and Capital Markets Practice Group

News provided by

Burns & Levinson

06 Dec, 2023, 13:08 ET

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that partner Robert Petitt has been named Co-Chair of the firm's Securities and Capital Markets Practice Group. Petitt will share responsibility for overseeing the group with current Co-Chair Andrew Merken, who also co-chairs the firm's Life Sciences Group. The Securities and Capital Markets Group is experienced in federal and state securities laws and regularly counsels issuers on private placements, initial and secondary public offerings, exchange listings, proxy and reporting requirements, and corporate governance matters. The firm also represents underwriters and placement agents in both public and private offerings.

Continue Reading
Robert Petitt has been named Co-Chair of the Securities and Capital Markets Practice Group at Burns & Levinson in Boston.
Robert Petitt has been named Co-Chair of the Securities and Capital Markets Practice Group at Burns & Levinson in Boston.

Petitt focuses his practice on securities law, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters for both public and private company clients. He advises public companies in connection with capital markets transactions and a variety of securities law matters, and draws on his extensive securities law experience to assist with ongoing SEC reporting obligations. He regularly represents buyers and sellers in a variety of complex M&A transactions. Petitt has also advised issuers in a variety of capital markets offerings, including IPOs, PIPEs, at-the market offerings and registered direct offerings.

"I'm honored to be working alongside my colleague Andy to lead this practice at the firm. We have an experienced team here – all working together to guide our clients through the complex securities requirements and capital raising challenges they face," said Petitt. "We take great pride in helping our clients navigate these complicated issues effectively and efficiently."

Petitt received his J.D., cum laude, from Boston University School of Law and his B.A., cum laude, from Dartmouth College.

About Burns & Levinson LLP
At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 130 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.                           

Contact:


Amy Blumenthal                     or         

Kristen Weller

Blumenthal & Associates                   

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

(617) 879-1511                                   

(617) 345-3555

[email protected]                   

[email protected]

SOURCE Burns & Levinson

Also from this source

Twelve Burns & Levinson Attorneys Named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List

Twelve Burns & Levinson Attorneys Named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List

Burns & Levinson announced today that Caitlin Barrett, Brian Bixby, Lisa Cukier, Francine Gardikas, Courtney Greenberg, Beth Myers, Robin Lynch...
Burns & Levinson Recognized as 2023 "Tipping the Scales" Firm by the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance

Burns & Levinson Recognized as 2023 "Tipping the Scales" Firm by the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance

Burns & Levinson has been recognized as a 2023 "Tipping the Scales" firm by the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance for having 50% or more women in its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.