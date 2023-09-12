Burns & Levinson Announces Patricia Shumaker Joins Trusts & Estates Group as Of Counsel

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson LLP announced today that Patricia Shumaker has joined the firm's Trusts & Estates Group as Of Counsel. She brings more than 20 years of estate planning experience to the firm. Prior to joining Burns & Levinson, she spent over 11 years as the principal attorney at Protecting Your Wealth Law, PC. She previously practiced law at several boutique trust and estate law firms in the Boston area and in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Shumaker focuses her practice on complex estate, tax, and asset protection planning for high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses. She also administers trusts and estates for her clients, including serving as trustee for high net-worth families. She is experienced in long-term care planning and elder law, in addition to representing clients in Probate Court proceedings and handling post-death accounting, asset distribution, and tax and business planning.

"Tricia will be an excellent addition to our leading trusts and estate team," said Paul Mastrocola, Managing Partner at Burns & Levinson. "In addition to the large roster of clients she is bringing with her practice, her broad expertise in complicated trust, estate, and tax planning matters will be a great asset to our clients and our firm. We are thrilled to welcome her to Burns & Levinson."

Shumaker is actively involved with the Boston Estate Planning Council, the Massachusetts Bar Association, the National Association of Professional Women, and the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys (national organization and local Massachusetts chapter). She received her J.D., cum laude, from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2000, and her B.A. from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1992. Shumaker worked as a paralegal and law firm administrator before law school.

