Burns & Levinson Announces Rodney Bedow Rejoins Tax and Business Law Groups

BOSTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson LLP announced today that Rodney Bedow has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Tax and Business Law Groups and Co-Chair of the Tax Group. Bedow was previously a partner at Burns & Levinson, and rejoins the firm from Brown Rudnick.

Bedow focuses his practice on tax planning and transactions involving corporations and partnerships. With significant experience in reorganizations, acquisitions, divestitures, liquidations, financings, and commercial deals in both the domestic and cross-border context, he solves intricate problems arising under the Internal Revenue Code and the tax laws of the various states. He also has an extensive background in inbound and outbound U.S. international taxation issues.

Aside from his transactional tax practice, Bedow regularly assists non-profits obtain and retain tax exempt status from the IRS. He earned his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 2011 and his B.S. from Roger Williams University in 2008.

