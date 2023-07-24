Burns & Levinson Announces Rodney Bedow Rejoins Tax and Business Law Groups

BOSTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson LLP announced today that Rodney Bedow has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Tax and Business Law Groups and Co-Chair of the Tax Group. Bedow was previously a partner at Burns & Levinson, and rejoins the firm from Brown Rudnick.

Bedow focuses his practice on tax planning and transactions involving corporations and partnerships. With significant experience in reorganizations, acquisitions, divestitures, liquidations, financings, and commercial deals in both the domestic and cross-border context, he solves intricate problems arising under the Internal Revenue Code and the tax laws of the various states. He also has an extensive background in inbound and outbound U.S. international taxation issues.

Aside from his transactional tax practice, Bedow regularly assists non-profits obtain and retain tax exempt status from the IRS. He earned his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 2011 and his B.S. from Roger Williams University in 2008.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com

