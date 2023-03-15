Burns & Levinson Attorney Kat Delos Reyes Named to Board of Directors of the Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts

BOSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson attorney Kat Delos Reyes has been named to the Board of Directors of the Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts (AALAM), which serves the Asian American legal community and seeks to improve and facilitate the administration of law and justice.

"I joined the AALAM Board because I wanted to give back to the AAPI community," said Delos Reyes. "As a first generation lawyer born in the Philippines, I am thankful to be in a position to support and help others in the profession."

At Burns & Levinson, Delos Reyes is an intellectual property and IP litigation attorney who focuses her practice on trademark, copyright and data privacy law. Before joining the firm, she worked at Boston Children's Hospital where she negotiated clinical trial agreements.

In addition to her work with AALAM, Delos Reyes is a Co-Chair of the Steering Committee (YLC) of Fenway Health. She received her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law with concentrations in intellectual property and data privacy, and her B.A. from the University of California, Riverside. Before law school, Delos Reyes taught math and science as a Teach for America corps member.

About AALAM

The Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts (AALAM) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization devoted to serving the Asian American legal community and improving and facilitating the administration of law and justice. Founded in 1984 by a small group of Asian American lawyers, AALAM has now grown to a network of over 250 lawyers, judges, law professors and law students in Massachusetts and New England. AALAM is a Northeast Region affiliate of the National Asian-Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) and an affinity bar partner of the Boston Bar Association . For more information about AALAM, please visit www.aalam.wildapricot.org/ .

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

SOURCE Burns & Levinson