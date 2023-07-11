Burns & Levinson Attorneys Kelly Ballentine, Bryan Natale, and Brooke Penrose Named to 2023 Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation List

BOSTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson attorneys Kelly Ballentine, Bryan Natale, and Brooke Penrose have been selected for inclusion in the inaugural 2023 Lawdragon 500 X: The Next Generation. According to Lawdragon, the attorneys on the list "have blown down the walls of private practice, amassing courtroom victories, leading deals and protecting IP and civil rights."

Kelly Ballentine is an associate in the firm's Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group, where she focuses her practice on employment-related counseling and disputes, business litigation, and insurance coverage disputes. She helps companies implement best practices to avoid litigation by providing advice and documents for employment-related issues, such as wage and hour laws, leave laws, employee handbooks, pay plans, separation agreements, and restrictive covenants, including real-time guidance for handling employee complaints, personnel issues, and other management concerns. Ballentine serves on the firm's Women's Working Group and as a mentor in Burns & Levinson's Mentorship Program. She is a member of the Employment and Labor group of the Law Firm Alliance, which is a network of mid-sized law firms that collaborate to share expertise across the country and internationally. She was recently named a 2023 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly was selected for the Women's Bar Association of Massachusetts 2023 Women's Leadership Initiative. She received her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 2013 and her B.S., magna cum laude, from Boston University in 2010.

Bryan Natale is a partner in the firm's Corporate Group, where he focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, growth equity investments, venture capital financings, distressed acquisitions, debt and equity financings, licensing and outsourcing, and securities and corporate governance. He has widespread industry sector experience including health care, technology and software, industrial and manufacturing, media and marketing, retail and consumer products, e-commerce, and financial services. His clients include private equity sponsors, venture capital funds, growth equity funds, financial institutions, closely held and venture capital-backed emerging growth companies, and privately held middle market companies. Natale serves on the Board of Directors of the Turnaround Management Association (Northeast Chapter) (TMA) and is actively involved in the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), Northeast Chapter. He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2011 and his B.S. from Boston College in 2006.

Brooke Penrose is a partner in the Intellectual Property Group, where she counsels creators and innovators on their concerns and aspirations regarding trademarks, copyright, domain name, and other intellectual property matters, as well as personal information processing and data security regulations and best practices. She has deep experience advising companies on the development of data collection and compliance programs and is well-versed in security breach response and data security best practices. She is an IAPP Certified Information Privacy Professional in the U.S. (CIPP/US) and in Europe (CIPP/E). She received her J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 2010 and her B.A. from the University of Michigan in 2006.

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

