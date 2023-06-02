Burns & Levinson Earns Top Chambers USA 2023 Massachusetts Rankings in Environment and Labor & Employment: Mainly Plaintiffs Categories; Four Attorneys Recognized

BOSTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that it received firmwide rankings in MA Environment (Band 3) and MA Labor & Employment: Mainly Plaintiffs (Band 2) in the 2023 edition of Chambers USA. Attorneys Peter Durning (Band 3), Thomas Mackie (Band 2), and John Shea (Band 2) all ranked in the MA Environment category, and Ellen Zucker ranked Band 1 in the MA Labor & Employment: Mainly Plaintiffs category.

According to Chambers, Burns & Levinson "has an experienced bench of environmental practitioners based in Boston" with expertise in "solid waste, wetlands, and water supply permitting, among other issues." Durning "is an experienced attorney" who "represents clients in environmental disputes concerning wetlands and water supply permitting." Mackie "is particularly well thought of for his expertise in the solid waste space," and Shea is a "very talented, great lawyer" who "specializes in issues relating to wetlands, water, and hazardous waste laws."

In the Labor & Employment: Mainly Plaintiffs area, the firm is "respected for its adroit counseling of plaintiffs in all aspects of the working relationship, spanning from the pre-hiring process to the termination of employment." Specific areas of expertise include "discrimination, wrongful termination and wage and hour issues, before both state and federal courts" and "advising on labor relations and employee benefits issues." Zucker "is an excellent employment lawyer" who is known for her "discrimination case work" and "strong focus on employment disputes for high-level executive clients."

Chambers has ranked the best law firms and lawyers since 1990, and covers 190 countries worldwide. Inclusion is based solely on extensive, confidential interviews with thousands of lawyers and clients to identify the leading law firms and lawyers worldwide. Law firms and individual lawyers are ranked based on their technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment. Attorneys and law firms are ranked in bands from 1-6, with 1 being the highest.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, cannabis, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal or Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511 (617) 345-3555 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Burns & Levinson