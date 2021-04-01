Burns & Levinson Elects Three Attorneys to Partnership

BOSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson LLP has elected three attorneys – Caitlin Barrett, Laura Lee Mittelman, and Bryan Natale – to the firm's partnership effective April 1.

"We are excited to welcome these three attorneys to the firm's partnership. They are all talented attorneys who have worked hard to reach this important milestone in their careers," said managing partner David P. Rosenblatt. "We look forward to their continuing contributions as partners for many years to come."

Caitlin Barrett is a member of the firm's Business Law Group, where she advises financial institutions and corporate borrowers on a broad range of commercial finance transactions, including asset-based financings, acquisition financings and working capital facilities of all sizes. She also advises purchasers and sellers in the structuring and negotiation of mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other general corporate matters. She has represented companies in a variety of industries, including consumer products, manufacturing, retail and technology. She earned her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 2009 and her B.S. from Georgetown University in 2006.

Laura Mittelman is a member of the firm's Business Litigation and Dispute Resolution Group, where she concentrates her practice on resolving complex business disputes for large entities, closely-held businesses, and individuals. She assists clients with pursuing and defending contract, business tort, unfair competition, intellectual property, and security claims. Mittelman also has an active real estate litigation practice, including environmental litigation matters. She earned her J.D., summa cum laude and Order of the Coif, from DePaul University College of Law in 2011 and her B.A. from Middlebury College in 2008.

Bryan Natale is a member of the firm's Corporate Group, where he focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, growth equity investments, venture capital financings, distressed acquisitions, debt and equity financings, licensing and outsourcing, and securities and corporate governance. He has industry sector experience in health care, technology and software, industrial and manufacturing, media and marketing, retail and consumer products, e-commerce and financial services. His clients include private equity and venture capital funds, financial institutions, closely-held and venture capital-backed emerging growth companies, and privately-held middle market companies. He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2011 and his B.S. from Boston College in 2006.

