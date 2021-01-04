Burns & Levinson Expands Private Client Group with Addition of Well-Known Family Law Attorney Timothy J. Conlon

Tim Conlon is one of the leading divorce attorneys in the region with vast experience in difficult family law conflicts such as divorce, child custody, visitation, child/spousal support, interstate relocation, property division and more. He has also worked extensively with child sex abuse victims and their family members in advocating for just compensation from predators and abusers, as well as their employers. He has an impressive track record of success in securing compensation from organizations such as schools and religious institutions who employ sexual predators. In one of his highest profile cases, Conlon obtained a $13.5 million settlement from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence on behalf of clients in 36 sexual abuse lawsuits to end one of the longest stretches of litigation over clergy misconduct in the country.

In bringing their practice to Burns & Levinson, attorneys Conlon, Achille and Landi are joining one of the largest and most respected family law practices in the country. With 120 lawyers, the firm's divorce and family law attorneys utilize a deep bench of corporate, estate planning and probate litigation attorneys to provide a broad range of legal services to clients.

"I am excited to move my practice and team to Burns & Levinson," said Conlon. "I have run a small firm for many years, which has been very successful, but could not resist the opportunity to bring the strength and resources of a large firm to our clients. We are looking forward to working with our talented new colleagues."

"Our divorce and family law practice, along with our entire Private Client Group, is booming and we are always looking for top attorneys in this area to join our team. Tim is one of the absolute best attorneys in this field and we are thrilled to have him, Joanna and Angelina helping to grow our footprint in Rhode Island," added David P. Rosenblatt, managing partner at Burns & Levinson.

The move to Burns & Levinson became effective on January 1, 2021.

We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Denver, Providence, and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate.

