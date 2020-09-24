Burns & Levinson Launches "The Business of Family" Webinar Series

The first webinar will provide family office professionals with insight into the legal tools and solutions available to protect family infrastructure and stability against destabilizing forces in an uncertain economy, including incapacity, pressure on marriages, mental health, and addiction.

"The pandemic and current economic climate has created a whole host of new problems that family offices are grappling with," said Cukier. "With this webinar series, we want to share our wisdom on the major concerns that are coming up right now, from unique family stressors and family trust planning issues to family trust disputes and controversies."

The webinar series will take place monthly. Upcoming dates and topics include:

October 21, 2020 – "Protecting The Family Matriarch and Patriarch from Undue Influence and Financial Exploitation from Third Parties"

– "Protecting The Family Matriarch and Patriarch from Undue Influence and Financial Exploitation from Third Parties" November 19, 2020 – "Protecting Vulnerable Family Members: Aging, Mental Health and Special Needs"

Each webinar will include a presentation and a Q&A session at the end. The webinar is free of charge and the content will be available on the firm's website for anyone who cannot attend the session live.

