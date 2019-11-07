Burns & Levinson Named to the 2020 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" List in 33 Categories

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that the firm has been named to the 2019 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list in 33 categories.

Burns & Levinson was ranked nationally in eight areas including:

Biotechnology Law

Commercial Litigation

Environmental Litigation

Intellectual Property Litigation

Patent Law

Real Estate Law

Trademark Law

Trusts & Estates Law

Top rankings in Boston include:

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/ Insolvency & Reorganization Law

Biotechnology Law

Business Organizations (including LLCs & Partnerships)

Commercial Litigation

Copyright Law

Corporate Law

Criminal Defense: White Collar

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Employment Law - Individuals

Employment Law - Management

Environmental Law

Environmental Litigation

Family Law

Intellectual Property Litigation

Labor & Employment Litigation

Patent Law

Patent Litigation

Real Estate Law

Tax Law

Trademark Law

Trust & Estates Law

Trust & Estates Litigation

Top rankings in Rhode Island include:

Environmental Law

Environmental Litigation

Trust & Estates Litigation

The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys and additional information provided as part of the formal submission process.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal or Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511 (617) 345-3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com kweller@burnslev.com

SOURCE Burns & Levinson

Related Links

http://www.burnslev.com

