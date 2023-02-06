Burns & Levinson Names Leslie Muldowney Co-Chair of Real Estate Group

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that partner Leslie Muldowney has been named Co-Chair of the firm's Real Estate Group. Muldowney will share responsibility for overseeing the practice group with current Co-Chair Michael MacClary. The group advises real estate developers, financial institutions, commercial mortgage companies, mid-size and large companies, startups, charitable and education institutions, tenants, and public agencies involved in a wide range of projects involving office buildings, educational campuses, public works, industrial parks, manufacturing sites, retail centers, energy generating facilities, affordable housing, and multi-family residential buildings.

Leslie Muldowney has been named Co-Chair of the Real Estate Group at Burns & Levinson.

Muldowney brings 28 years of experience in real estate development, M&A, financing, and commercial leasing to her new role. She is particularly experienced in sophisticated commercial transactions for multi-property and multi-state financings, construction financing, commercial and asset-based lending, secured and unsecured lines of credit, loan participations and syndications, and real estate and corporate workout and restructuring transactions. She also represents lenders and developers in all aspects of real estate acquisitions, sales, development, and commercial leasing.

"I am excited to work with Michael to lead our firm's impressive real estate team," said Muldowney. "As the real estate industry continues to change, we are helping our clients adapt and respond to this constantly evolving environment. Our unique brand of personalized, hands-on, partner-level, holistic counsel is in high demand, and I look forward to developing future opportunities and guiding our group's ongoing growth."

She received her J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A. and B.S., cum laude, from the University of Connecticut.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 130 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:



Amy Blumenthal or Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511

(617) 345-3555 [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Burns & Levinson