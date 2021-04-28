Burns & Levinson Names Paul Mastrocola as New Co-Managing Partner

"Burns & Levinson is a New England institution with a national reputation as one of the best law firms in the country. We are innovative in how we deliver and price our services, and our attorneys provide outstanding service and obtain amazing results for clients," said Mastrocola. "I look forward to working with David and the partnership to explore creative new ways for the firm to continue to evolve, grow and be successful."

"Paul is a strong leader with tremendous judgment and vision, and I am thrilled that he will be taking on this important co-managing partner role," said Rosenblatt. "As a business litigator and a trained mediator, he is excellent at solving problems and bringing people to consensus – important skills for a managing partner. He is part of the next generation of leaders at our firm and I am excited to collaborate with him on our firm's leadership."

Since its founding in 1960, Burns & Levinson has turned its client-centered approach, prestigious national recognition in its core practice areas, smaller and more personalized service orientation, and deep roots in New England into a competitive advantage. The firm has developed market-leading practice groups in corporate/M&A, intellectual property, cannabis, business litigation, family law, and trusts and estates.

Over the next year, Mastrocola plans to focus on the firm's ongoing strategic initiatives, increasing the firm's market position in its core practice areas, expanding other practice groups with high growth potential, fostering the firm's young talent, and ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. He will relinquish his practice group co-chair role but will continue to practice law – as Rosenblatt has done throughout his tenure as managing partner – in addition to his responsibilities as co-managing partner.

Mastrocola joined Burns & Levinson as an associate in 1997 after serving as a Middlesex County Assistant District Attorney. He was named a partner in 2004 and became co-chair of the firm's Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group in 2015. He was elected to the firm's Executive Committee in 2016. He has also served on various leadership committees at the firm including strategic planning, collections and associates.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Denver, Providence, and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

