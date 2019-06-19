Burns & Levinson Partner Christine Fletcher Named Co-Chair of Private Client Group

Fletcher has over 20 years of experience advising clients on estate planning, trust and estate administration, probate litigation, and family business matters. She is well-known for her estate planning work involving complicated situations such as second marriages, divorce, blended families, international assets, and family business succession planning. She also advises clients on their philanthropic giving, and is highly skilled at helping clients navigate complex issues like family crisis, guardianship and contested estates.

"Christine is a tremendous asset to our firm and we are excited to have her take on this important new management role," said David Rosenblatt, managing partner at Burns & Levinson. "She is a strong leader and an incredibly talented attorney, and we look forward to her continued leadership."

Fletcher is a regular contributor for Forbes.com, where she writes about successfully managing trusts and estates. She was named to the Women Worth Watching list by Profiles in Diversity Journal in 2018. She received her J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law in 1994 and her B.A., cum laude, from Boston University in 1991.

