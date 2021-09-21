Burns & Levinson Partner Elizabeth Crowley Named a 2021 "Top Woman of Law" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Elizabeth Crowley, a partner in the firm's Divorce and Family Law and Fiduciary Litigation Groups, has been named a 2021 "Top Woman of Law" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly (MLW) for her accomplishments in the legal field. Every year, MLW singles out an elite group of exceptional women lawyers for this prestigious award.

Crowley, who is a member of the firm's Executive Committee, represents clients in all aspects of divorce and family law and probate and trust litigation. She is known for her deep knowledge of the law and keen advocacy and negotiation skills to help clients achieve their goals. Much of her work involves high conflict matters so she must be adept at navigating very difficult and high-stress situations to obtain the best outcome for clients.

Outside of work, Crowley is passionate about giving back to the community. She is frequently called upon to provide pro bono legal representation in Hague Convention cases for parents whose children have been wrongfully removed by the other parent from a foreign country to the U.S. She also serves as a Board Member of the Massachusetts Probate and Family Inn of Court.

Over the past 14 years, Crowley has helped lead and grow Horizons for Homeless Children, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of young homeless children in Massachusetts. In 2008, she co-founded what is now called the Horizons' Professional and Leaders Advocating for Youth (P.L.A.Y.) Network, which launched the Horizons for Homeless Children's 5K annual road race in 2010. She joined Horizons' Board of Director in 2014, and helped lead the organization's sizable capital campaign to build a new 140,000 square-foot early education and social services center in Roxbury.

She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2005 and her B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross in 2002.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact: or

Amy Blumenthal Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511 (617) 345-3555 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Burns & Levinson

Related Links

https://www.burnslev.com

