Burns & Levinson Partner Laura Lee Mittelman Named a Law.com 2023 "New Leader in the Law"

BOSTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Laura Lee Mittelman has been named a 2023 "New Leader in the Law" by Law.com in its inaugural New England Legal Awards, which will be presented on September 21, 2023 in Boston.

Burns & Levinson partner Laura Lee Mittelman has been named a 2023 “New Leader in the Law” by Law.com in its inaugural New England Legal Awards. Mittelman is a partner in the firm’s Business Litigation and Dispute Resolution Group, where she concentrates her litigation practice on resolving complex business disputes for clients ranging from startups to large multinational corporations.

Mittelman is a partner in the firm's Business Litigation and Dispute Resolution Group, where she concentrates her litigation practice on resolving complex business disputes for clients ranging from startups to large multinational corporations. She assists clients with disputes over contract formation, performance, and enforcement, and those centered around business torts such as breach of fiduciary duties and unfair competition. She helps her business clients defend against purported class actions. Mittelman also has an active real estate litigation practice, handling commercial and residential matters, including environmental claims. She is a zealous advocate and a seasoned litigator, who regularly takes cases to trial before juries and judges.

At Burns & Levinson, she currently co-leads the firm's Women's Working Group in support of the firm's DEI initiative. She was selected for and participated in Babson College's Women's Leadership Program (2022), the Women's Bar Association Women's Leadership Initiative (2017-2018), and the Boston Chamber of Commerce Women's Leadership Program (2016-2017).

An avid runner and biker, Mittelman has ridden in nine Pan-Mass Challenges, raising funds for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and has run the Boston Marathon twice and the New York City Marathon, fundraising for local hospital charities.

Outside of her billable work, Mittelman has been a volunteer teacher for the Boston Bar Association's "Law Day in the Schools." She has represented pro bono clients through the Women's Bar Association's Family Law Project for Battered Women. She served for three years on the Board of Directors for Tech Goes Home, an initiative founded to tackle the digital divide and set up underserved populations for 21st century success.

Mittelman has also been recognized as a "Top 40 Young Lawyer" (2020) by the American Bar Association, an "Up & Coming Lawyer" (2021) by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, and a "One to Watch" (2023) by Best Lawyers in America. She received her J.D., summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, from DePaul University College of Law in 2011 and her B.A. from Middlebury College in 2008.

About Burns & Levinson LLP
At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

