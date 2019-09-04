Burns & Levinson Partner Lisa Cukier Named a 2019 "Top Woman of Law" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

With a practice split between complex trust/estate litigation and complex strategic and high asset divorce/custody cases, family business/family asset disputes, and a niche practice in mental health law and addiction/eating disorder strategic intervention matters, Cukier is considered one of the most tactical, passionate and aggressively creative attorneys in her field. She is the attorney to whom other attorneys refer their complicated and multi-issue laden or "unresolvable" cases. Cukier serves as trustee and fiduciary for her clients upon request, orchestrating high-touch concierge level service to her clients who wish to have her personal oversight of their multiple life affairs. Attorneys refer their clients to her to serve as a private adjudicator for creative resolution of challenging custody and guardianship disputes.

Cukier is periodically asked by probate court judges to serve as court-appointed Special Master in a quasi-judicial role to investigate or make recommendations to the court and the litigants in complex, high conflict or crisis situations. In this role, she is charged with serving as the architect of case resolution, strategic action plans and monitoring compliance with court orders. She is often asked by the courts to serve as a Guardian ad litem for minor children in divorce and trust disputes, and to represent elders who are at risk for financial exploitation by third parties. Over the years, she has helped shaped laws and taken on pro bono matters to redress inequities and inequalities for vulnerable populations such as individuals with cognitive disabilities and mental illness, children needing adoption, elders who are financially exploited, and children experiencing gender variance.

Cukier is an elected member of Burns & Levinson's executive committee. She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A. from Northeastern University. Cukier is the mother of two children whom she adopted and is raising in Weston, Massachusetts.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

