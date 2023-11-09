Burns & Levinson Partner Michael MacClary Named a 2023 Go To Real Estate Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Michael MacClary, who co-chairs the firm's Real Estate Group, has been named a 2023 Go To Real Estate Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the top lawyers in the region who are leaders in their field with a long history of success.

Over the past 25 years, MacClary has developed a reputation as one of the leading commercial real estate lawyers in Boston. With a practice focused on general commercial real estate with an emphasis on retail leasing, he represents commercial tenants, including restaurant owners and franchisees in various retail industries, as well as landlords in Greater Boston. He also has extensive experience with retail, office, and warehouse leases and subleases.

Beyond his busy practice, MacClary has provided pro bono counsel on real estate leasing and management issues to the Appalachian Mountain Club for over five years and serves on the organization's Facility Asset Management Committee. He is also active in the Real Estate Bar Association of Massachusetts and spent 10 years as a member of the Board, in addition to serving as President of the organization.

He has been named to Best Lawyers in America® Best Lawyer, Real Estate Law for the past eight consecutive years. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and his B.A. from Wesleyan University.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 130 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

