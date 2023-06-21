Burns & Levinson Partner Scott Moskol Named to 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers

News provided by

Burns & Levinson

21 Jun, 2023, 14:38 ET

BOSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Scott Moskol, who co-chairs the firm's Financial Restructuring & Distressed Transactions Group, has been selected for inclusion in the 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers guide for his impressive accomplishments helping clients manage their distressed assets. According to Lawdragon, "the elite corps of U.S. lawyers represent the best of the best helping companies navigate ailing economies and uncertain times."

Continue Reading
Burns & Levinson partner Scott Moskol, who co-chairs the firm’s Financial Restructuring & Distressed Transactions Group, has been selected for inclusion in the 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers guide for his impressive accomplishments helping clients manage their distressed assets.
Burns & Levinson partner Scott Moskol, who co-chairs the firm’s Financial Restructuring & Distressed Transactions Group, has been selected for inclusion in the 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers guide for his impressive accomplishments helping clients manage their distressed assets.

Moskol's bankruptcy and restructuring practice is focused on counseling clients across the country on restructurings, workouts, bankruptcies, receiverships, and other insolvency-related matters. He has deep experience in the purchase and sale of distressed assets, companies and loans, in addition to representing clients in financings and lending transactions.

He also co-chairs the firm's Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group, which helps clients navigate the complex legal and business framework that surrounds the rapidly growing cannabis industry in the U.S., including the challenges of financial insolvency. Moskol has been involved in several cannabis receiverships on a national level. His national client base includes investors, lenders, and operators of cultivation and dispensary facilities who seek out his advice for capital raises, structuring and restructuring investments, acquisitions, and general business issues. Moskol, who was named a "Cannabis Trailblazer" in 2018 by The National Law Journal, is considered one of the leading lawyers in the cannabis industry.

Moskol recently completed a term as President of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), Northeast Chapter. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Elevate Northeast, a non-profit dedicated to empowering, educating, and elevating underrepresented talent in the cannabis industry. He received his J.D. from Emory University School of Law and his A.B. from Brown University.

About Burns & Levinson LLP
At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.                              

Contact:                                                         

Amy Blumenthal                                             

Kristen Weller

Blumenthal & Associates                               

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

617.879.1511                                                 

617.345.3555

[email protected]                               

[email protected]

SOURCE Burns & Levinson

Also from this source

Burns & Levinson Partner Shepard Davidson Named BTI Client Service All-Star for 2023

Burns & Levinson Earns Top Chambers USA 2023 Massachusetts Rankings in Environment and Labor & Employment: Mainly Plaintiffs Categories; Four Attorneys Recognized

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.