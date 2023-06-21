Burns & Levinson Partner Scott Moskol Named to 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers

BOSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Scott Moskol, who co-chairs the firm's Financial Restructuring & Distressed Transactions Group, has been selected for inclusion in the 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers guide for his impressive accomplishments helping clients manage their distressed assets. According to Lawdragon, "the elite corps of U.S. lawyers represent the best of the best helping companies navigate ailing economies and uncertain times."

Moskol's bankruptcy and restructuring practice is focused on counseling clients across the country on restructurings, workouts, bankruptcies, receiverships, and other insolvency-related matters. He has deep experience in the purchase and sale of distressed assets, companies and loans, in addition to representing clients in financings and lending transactions.

He also co-chairs the firm's Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group, which helps clients navigate the complex legal and business framework that surrounds the rapidly growing cannabis industry in the U.S., including the challenges of financial insolvency. Moskol has been involved in several cannabis receiverships on a national level. His national client base includes investors, lenders, and operators of cultivation and dispensary facilities who seek out his advice for capital raises, structuring and restructuring investments, acquisitions, and general business issues. Moskol, who was named a "Cannabis Trailblazer" in 2018 by The National Law Journal, is considered one of the leading lawyers in the cannabis industry.

Moskol recently completed a term as President of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), Northeast Chapter. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Elevate Northeast, a non-profit dedicated to empowering, educating, and elevating underrepresented talent in the cannabis industry. He received his J.D. from Emory University School of Law and his A.B. from Brown University.

