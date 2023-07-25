Burns & Levinson Partner Shawn Foley Named a 2023 Go To Intellectual Property Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Shawn Foley, who co-chairs the firm's Life Sciences Group, has been named a 2023 Go To Intellectual Property Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the top lawyers in the region who are leaders in their field with a long history of success.

Partner Shawn Foley, who co-chairs Burns & Levinson's Life Sciences Group, has been named a 2023 Go To Intellectual Property Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. (PRNewsfoto/Burns & Levinson)

Foley has more than 30 years of experience designing and implementing global patent strategies for life sciences companies. With expertise in both small molecule therapeutics, as well as biological therapeutics including therapeutic nucleic acids such as bacterial and viral vaccine formulations, lipid nanoparticle carriers, gene therapy, CAR T/TCR, monoclonal antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates, Foley helps clients protect their scientific breakthroughs in these cutting-edge technology areas. He also routinely conducts due diligence and freedom to operate studies for Fortune 500 companies.

Foley began his career as an examiner with the U.S. Patent Office. He also served as in-house counsel for a major agricultural biotechnology research company.

With deep experience in intellectual property law and life sciences technologies, Foley has presented at numerous international and regional conferences including CAR-TCR Summit (Boston and Shanghai), 8th Annual World Bispecific Summit, the Boston Entrepreneurs' Network (ENET), Return on Early Stage Investment (RESI), and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Innovation Day (MALSI).

He received his J.D. from George Mason University School of Law and his B.A. in biochemistry from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 130 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal or Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511

(617) 345-3555 [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Burns & Levinson