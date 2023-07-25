Burns & Levinson Partner Shawn Foley Named a 2023 Go To Intellectual Property Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

News provided by

Burns & Levinson

25 Jul, 2023, 12:16 ET

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Shawn Foley, who co-chairs the firm's Life Sciences Group, has been named a 2023 Go To Intellectual Property Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the top lawyers in the region who are leaders in their field with a long history of success.

Continue Reading
Partner Shawn Foley, who co-chairs Burns & Levinson's Life Sciences Group, has been named a 2023 Go To Intellectual Property Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. (PRNewsfoto/Burns & Levinson)
Partner Shawn Foley, who co-chairs Burns & Levinson's Life Sciences Group, has been named a 2023 Go To Intellectual Property Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. (PRNewsfoto/Burns & Levinson)

Foley has more than 30 years of experience designing and implementing global patent strategies for life sciences companies. With expertise in both small molecule therapeutics, as well as biological therapeutics including therapeutic nucleic acids such as bacterial and viral vaccine formulations, lipid nanoparticle carriers, gene therapy, CAR T/TCR, monoclonal antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates, Foley helps clients protect their scientific breakthroughs in these cutting-edge technology areas. He also routinely conducts due diligence and freedom to operate studies for Fortune 500 companies.

Foley began his career as an examiner with the U.S. Patent Office. He also served as in-house counsel for a major agricultural biotechnology research company.

With deep experience in intellectual property law and life sciences technologies, Foley has presented at numerous international and regional conferences including CAR-TCR Summit (Boston and Shanghai), 8th Annual World Bispecific Summit, the Boston Entrepreneurs' Network (ENET), Return on Early Stage Investment (RESI), and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Innovation Day (MALSI).

He received his J.D. from George Mason University School of Law and his B.A. in biochemistry from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Burns & Levinson LLP
At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 130 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal                              

or

Kristen Weller

Blumenthal & Associates                   

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

(617) 879-1511                                   

(617) 345-3555

[email protected]  

[email protected]

SOURCE Burns & Levinson

Also from this source

Burns & Levinson Announces Rodney Bedow Rejoins Tax and Business Law Groups

Burns & Levinson Attorneys Kelly Ballentine, Bryan Natale, and Brooke Penrose Named to 2023 Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation List

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.