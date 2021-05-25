Burns & Levinson Partner Thomas Reith Named Co-Chair of Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group

Reith has over 20 years of experience helping clients – from Fortune 100 companies to family-owned businesses – resolve their most challenging business disputes in a wide array of industries including banking, commercial real estate, construction, cannabis, professional services, and technology. While he is a litigator by training and a fierce advocate in court, he brings a practical, pragmatic and business-oriented approach to every situation with a goal of effectively and efficiently resolving cases outside of the courtroom whenever possible. He also regularly advises clients on compliance and risk assessment to preemptively help them avoid litigation.

"Tom is a strong leader and an incredibly talented litigator, and we are excited for him to take on this new practice group management role," said Paul Mastrocola, co-managing partner at Burns & Levinson. "He has worked closely with Andrea for over 15 years and they will be excellent co-collaborators and leaders. They are both highly respected by the team and have a deep commitment to client service."

In addition to his new co-chair role, Reith serves as co-chair of the firm's Pro Bono/Community Engagement Committee and is a member of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. Outside of the firm, he has been on the Boston Advisory Committee for Room to Grow for 10 years, has vice chaired City Year's Legal Community Breakfast fundraising event for many years, and participates in the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Talent Development & Retention Leadership Council and Regional Real Estate Development Leadership Council. Reith is also a founding member of the Professional Cannabis Group, which serves New England and is focused on construction and related service providers in the cannabis industry.

He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2000 and his B.A. from Providence College in 1997.

