Burns & Levinson Recognized as 2023 "Tipping the Scales" Firm by the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance

News provided by

Burns & Levinson

13 Nov, 2023, 12:32 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson has been recognized as a 2023 "Tipping the Scales" firm by the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance for having 50% or more women in its 2023 U.S.-based new partner class. The firm is one of 78 law firms that were named to the "Tipping the Scales" list, which the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance has compiled from public data every year since 2012 for its New Partner Report. Firms were recently honored at the Alliance's annual conference in Washington, D.C.

The New Partner Report revealed that 43.7% of new partners from 196 major U.S. law firms in 2023 were women, representing a substantial increase of 3.5% from last year's 40.2%. Accounting for increased globalization of the legal industry, this year's report also includes global new partner promotion data for the first time. Globally, women accounted for 43.3% of new partners. 

"We are thrilled to be recognized this year for our firm's efforts to promote women into leadership positions, remove barriers to success, and increase opportunities to develop long and meaningful careers at our firm," said Elizabeth Brady Murillo, Director of Professional Development at Burns & Levinson. "Having gender parity is good for our firm and for our clients, and we are committed to the ongoing work needed to make this a reality."

The Diversity and Flexibility Alliance collaborates with organizations to develop non-stigmatized flexible work policies that promote inclusive work cultures and help to advance more women into leadership positions. The Alliance provides practical research-based solutions, training workshops, and strategic advisory services that increase organizational effectiveness through diversity and flexibility.

About Burns & Levinson LLP
At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.                             

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal                     or         

Kristen Weller

Blumenthal & Associates                   

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

(617) 879-1511                                   

(617) 345-3555

[email protected]                   

[email protected]

SOURCE Burns & Levinson

Also from this source

Burns & Levinson Partner Michael MacClary Named a 2023 Go To Real Estate Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

Burns & Levinson Partner Michael MacClary Named a 2023 Go To Real Estate Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

Burns & Levinson partner Michael MacClary, who co-chairs the firm's Real Estate Group, has been named a 2023 Go To Real Estate Lawyer by Mass Lawyers ...
Six Burns & Levinson Attorneys Named to 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmakers in America

Six Burns & Levinson Attorneys Named to 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmakers in America

Burns & Levinson attorneys – Caitlin Barrett, Alison Harrall, Mark Manning, Chad Porter, Frank Segall, and Josef Volman – have been selected for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Women

Image1

Awards

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.