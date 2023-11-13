Burns & Levinson Recognized as 2023 "Tipping the Scales" Firm by the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson has been recognized as a 2023 "Tipping the Scales" firm by the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance for having 50% or more women in its 2023 U.S.-based new partner class. The firm is one of 78 law firms that were named to the "Tipping the Scales" list, which the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance has compiled from public data every year since 2012 for its New Partner Report. Firms were recently honored at the Alliance's annual conference in Washington, D.C.

The New Partner Report revealed that 43.7% of new partners from 196 major U.S. law firms in 2023 were women, representing a substantial increase of 3.5% from last year's 40.2%. Accounting for increased globalization of the legal industry, this year's report also includes global new partner promotion data for the first time. Globally, women accounted for 43.3% of new partners.

"We are thrilled to be recognized this year for our firm's efforts to promote women into leadership positions, remove barriers to success, and increase opportunities to develop long and meaningful careers at our firm," said Elizabeth Brady Murillo, Director of Professional Development at Burns & Levinson. "Having gender parity is good for our firm and for our clients, and we are committed to the ongoing work needed to make this a reality."

The Diversity and Flexibility Alliance collaborates with organizations to develop non-stigmatized flexible work policies that promote inclusive work cultures and help to advance more women into leadership positions. The Alliance provides practical research-based solutions, training workshops, and strategic advisory services that increase organizational effectiveness through diversity and flexibility.

