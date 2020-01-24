Burns & Levinson Sponsors WIN Lab for Third Consecutive Year; Adds Sponsorship of WIN Lab Seat for Entrepreneur Sheena Collier

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson is proudly sponsoring the Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® for the third consecutive year, and has increased its commitment to the program with the sponsorship of a WIN Lab "seat." The firm selected Sheena Collier as its 2019/2020 WIN Lab seat participant. Collier is the CEO and founder of The Collier Connection, a business dedicated to making Boston a more welcoming, inclusive community.

WIN Lab was created by the Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership at Babson College to empower women entrepreneurs to create impact and build successful businesses. The current WIN Lab Boston class includes 18 selected entrepreneurs who participate in five months of rigorous business curriculum and receive one-on-one coaching and goal-setting throughout the program.

"We are passionate about the work WIN Lab is doing to support women entrepreneurs and are thrilled to be increasing our involvement in the program," said Deborah Peckham, partner and co-chair of Burns & Levinson's Intellectual Property Group. "We were very impressed with Sheena's credentials and history of community involvement. Her entrepreneurial focus on connecting people of color to the greater Boston community dovetails perfectly with our ongoing efforts to support and empower diversity both inside and outside our firm."

Collier founded The Collier Connection in 2016 to connect black people living in Boston to each other, to expand networking opportunities, and to increase access to the city's many resources. The concept is based on Collier's personal experience when she moved to Boston to attend Harvard Graduate School of Education. She initially felt isolated and disconnected to the city until she took matters into her own hands – first building her personal network and then turning that experience into a business to help others connect. Now known as a "super-connector, facilitator, and host," she is dedicated to creating event experiences, sharing access to resources, and working with companies to shift the way black people navigate the city. Collier was recently inducted into YW Boston's 2020 Academy of Women Achievers, which honors five "unstoppable women in Boston" each year.

In addition to the firm's direct sponsorship of Collier, Burns & Levinson also provides hands-on, one-on-one legal coaching for all WIN Lab participants and participates in "pitch nights," where the entrepreneurs make presentations before judges. The firm will host a pitch night in March at its Boston office.

Now in its seventh year, WIN Lab Boston selects up to 20 participants for its free, intensive five-month program. In addition to classes, camaraderie, and one-on-one coaching, participants are held accountable for their progress through establishing and reaching milestones, as well as presenting to "Mastermind Experts," who provide feedback. The award-winning program has been widely lauded for its contribution to female empowerment. In 2017, it was listed by College Magazine as a main contributor to Babson College's ranking as the number one school for women entrepreneurs who want to change the world.

