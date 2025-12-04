Integrity's best-in-class technology and resource platform provides Burns Marketing Group with limitless opportunities to build on its innovative virtual selling model

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Burns Marketing Group, an independent marketing organization based in LaGrange, Georgia, and led by Nick and Jonathan Burns. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Burns Marketing Group Partners with Integrity to Accelerate and Scale Nationwide Growth

A national leader in life insurance and final expense products, Burns Marketing Group provides a dynamic and supportive environment for agents to build lasting careers. The team often attracts former college athletes who bring drive, perseverance and a competitive spirit to the business. Agency leaders Nick and Jonathan Burns each bring more than two decades of experience and have built invaluable relationships in the areas where their agents live and work, providing active participation in the health and vibrancy of these communities.

"Nick and Jonathan's remarkable culture of tenacity, adaptability and results-driven precision aligns perfectly with Integrity's shared commitment to help agents and consumers reach their full potential," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity's deep industry relationships and data-driven insights will give Burns Marketing Group the strength and momentum to expand faster and serve more people than ever before. By leveraging our partner resources and the IntegrityCONNECT® platform, agents can stay focused on what matters most — serving the complex needs of Americans and helping them prepare for the good days ahead. We're thrilled to welcome Burns Marketing Group to the Integrity family and look forward to increasing our impact together."

"We chose to partner with Integrity because of the high caliber of its leadership," said Nick Burns, President of Burns Marketing Group. "We're proud to stand alongside this group of exceptional leaders who are thoughtfully transforming the insurance industry. Their core values mirror ours in the way we serve and lead. Integrity offers our agents world-class support and full stack technology solutions that enable seamless and efficient growth. We've seen the impact Integrity's network and resources have made on other companies that have partnered with Integrity, and we can't wait to see what it does for our business as well. To us, this partnership isn't a finish line — it's the beginning of an exciting new season of growth. Integrity represents the peak of our industry, and we're ready to be part of its legacy."

"Integrity was built for agents, by agents. Many of its partners started the same way we did, which really resonates with us," said Jonathan Burns, Vice President of Burns Marketing Group. "Just like Burns Marketing Group, Integrity creates a way for young, energetic talent to grow their business and build a future in this industry — it shows our recruits a real path to leadership. In addition, Integrity's technology puts countless resources right at our fingertips, making this an opportunity we couldn't turn down. We can now fully integrate IntegrityCONNECT into our processes, which will expand our presence in more communities and enable our agents to be more efficient with their time. We're thrilled to become part of the innovation and service Integrity delivers, and we see a future filled with limitless potential."

Gaining access to Integrity's transformative technology and support systems will help Burns Marketing Group extend its market presence and scale outreach efforts. Through IntegrityCONNECT, agents gain an all-in-one technology platform and business growth engine that consolidates leads, policies, products and support services into streamlined processes. Agents can grow their business more efficiently by requesting leads segmented by demographic, utilizing instantaneous health and life quoting and enrollment, and managing client relationships through an intuitive CRM system. They can then optimize these capabilities by using Ask Integrity®, the industry's leading AI-powered and voice-activated customer relationship management solution, which offers in-the-moment prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders. All partners can elevate their offerings and enhance overall impact by utilizing proprietary benefits such as strategic leadership direction, detailed data and analytics, and ongoing innovation.

Integrity's rapidly-growing partner network also offers opportunities to connect with influential industry trendsetters and decision makers. This collective of proven and respected thought leaders is working to simplify and improve insurance and financial service processes in ways that make them simpler, more beneficial, and ultimately more human. As agents meet the life, health and wealth needs of consumers with more holistic solutions, the individuals and families they serve are empowered to better plan for the good days ahead.

"Nick and Jonathan have done a remarkable job of developing talented, service-driven agents who mirror their own competitive spirit and steady discipline," said Rob Jones, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Equis Financial and Managing Partner at Integrity. "When they combine that focus with Integrity's exemplary resources and proven systems, growth will inevitably follow. Integrity's best-in-class platform will streamline their processes and tasks, allowing them to put energy into what they excel at: leading and mentoring the next wave of leaders. I'm excited for Burns Marketing Group to begin this new chapter of growth with Integrity and can't wait to see the incredible milestones ahead for them."

For more information about Burns Marketing Group's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/BurnsMarketing.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Burns Marketing Group

Founded in 2010 by Nick Burns, Burns Marketing Group is a Georgia-based agency dedicated to providing life insurance, final expense and mortgage protection solutions that help Americans protect what matters most. Rising from humble beginnings on a foundation of integrity and personal growth, Burns Marketing Group has grown into a trusted network of agents serving families across multiple states. The firm partnered with Equis Financial in 2019. Today, Burns Marketing Group leverages technology to deliver exceptional service, mentorship and opportunities — all while empowering families and agents to secure their future.

