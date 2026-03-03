Integrity Collaborates with Microsoft to Offer AI-Driven Innovation Across Entire Organization

Integrity's full workforce receives personal AI Digital Assistant through Microsoft 365 Copilot, adding robust AI-powered capabilities that will enhance productivity, services and speed of work

DALLAS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to empower Integrity's workforce by integrating AI capabilities across core business operations. All Integrity employees will now have access to its intuitive AI Digital Assistant through Microsoft 365 Copilot — designed to help employees be more productive, creative and efficient. The collaboration will streamline processes and automate tasks to unlock an enhanced quality of work, enabling the Integrity team to create and execute stronger solutioning for agents and consumers.

"Embedding AI into our workflows is much more than just a technology investment — it's a crucial part of Integrity's commitment to Putting People First," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "We were already at the forefront of the industry with our AI-powered digital assistant that helps agents and advisors better serve their clients. Now, we're excited to bring transformative AI technology to our entire workforce. It's a solution that creates a fundamental shift away from routine processes and toward higher, more strategic levels of work with greater focus on decision making and long-term impact. This integration with Microsoft builds on our foundation of ongoing innovation and ignites our next phase of industry transformation."

Integrity has been an industry leader for years with significant investments in AI technology, including the creation of Ask Integrity®, which delivers efficiency gains across Integrity's entire value chain, from strengthening agent support to further developing the proprietary Integrity platform that is transforming the way agents and advisors serve today's consumers. Through this collaboration, all 5,000 Integrity employees will now have a personalized AI Digital Assistant that is fully integrated into the tools they use every day. Adding Copilot's powerful and compliant technology will help employees research, create and learn more efficiently. It offers them assistance with tasks such as creating first drafts of documents and communications, providing meeting and task summaries, and building presentation content. It can also add clarity and precision to specific Integrity projects, streamline tasks and processes, while expanding instant access to relevant information and knowledge.

"Our AI team is setting a new industry standard for innovation, combining deep technical expertise with a relentless focus on real-world impact," said Harsh Singla, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Integrity. "By giving our employees access to their own AI Digital Assistant, we're empowering them to work smarter, move faster and deliver more meaningful results for the people we serve. Providing our team members across the country with this cutting-edge technology unlocks creativity, accelerates problem-solving and transforms how we innovate, collaborate and scale."

This deployment complements Integrity's many other groundbreaking innovations — including Ask Integrity for agents and advisors. As one of the industry's first-of-its kind, AI-powered digital assistants, this technology utilizes personalized insights and key coverage recommendations to help agents and advisors more proactively serve clients. Providing the powerful capabilities of Copilot across its enterprise will become a vital part of Integrity's proprietary all-in-one technology platform that will continue to transform business growth through more holistic solutions. Every advancement at Integrity is thoughtfully designed to optimize workflows so more Americans can access the life, health and wealth protection and planning they need.

"Through Ask Integrity, we've already seen the real value that generative AI brings to agents and advisors by increasing productivity and deepening customer relationships," said Said Taiym, COO of Integrity. "Bringing the AI capabilities of Microsoft 365 Copilot to our team will enable employees across all levels of our organization to experience similar strides in efficiency and impact. We are committed to being a category-defining leader that actively shapes the future of AI in our industry. By taking a deliberate approach to responsibly embed AI into our workflows, our teams can do the best work they're capable of — with expanded bandwidth to create more innovative solutions that will benefit millions of Americans."

"Integrity is a trusted partner to its agents and advisors and a champion of consumer wellbeing," said Jim DeMarco, Head of Insurance Industry Advisory, Microsoft. "Integrating Microsoft 365 Copilot into Integrity's highly advanced technology platform of products and services means employees can work more strategically, creatively and decisively to create outcomes that are stronger and simpler. We're excited to enable Integrity with real–time insight, data and intelligence that enriches the meaningful, human interactions their teams deliver to customers and clients every day."

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

