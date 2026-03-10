Access to Integrity's innovative, best-in-class systems will empower MG3 Enterprises agents to work more efficiently and meet complex consumer needs more holistically

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with MG3 Enterprises, an independent marketing organization based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and led by Max Graham III. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Integrity Partnership Accelerates Impact for MG3 Enterprises Offering Proprietary Technology Platform

With more than a decade of industry experience, Graham leads by example, having held and excelled in every role he now coaches agents to master. Offering final expense, life insurance and annuities to consumers, the agency is driven by a dual-fold mission to protect client families and guide agents toward sustainable, long-term success. It is also distinguished by a close-knit culture and a team that continues to expand rapidly.

"Max has a commitment to leave every person better than he found them, which reflects Integrity's mission to improve lives through innovative, client-focused solutions," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "MG3 Enterprises is on an exciting growth trajectory that will be amplified by the capabilities of Integrity's proprietary end-to-end platform and our robust network of partners. Through its partnership with Integrity, the agency can leverage innovative technology and resources to help agents deliver personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of consumers. We're honored to have Max and his entire team join us — their drive, vision and track record of success make this partnership a huge win for everyone."

"Partnering with Integrity connects us to a community that supports our momentum every step of the way," explained Max Graham III, President of MG3 Enterprises. "We gain a seat at the table with industry visionaries and trailblazers, which will be extremely beneficial as we continue our growth and expand our service parameters. Combining that caliber of leadership with Integrity's resources and technology creates an amazing synergy that cannot be found anywhere else. Integrity has empowered our agents to do their job at a higher level and make inroads into new markets, fueled by proprietary resources that give us a competitive edge. This partnership represents an important milestone in our journey and we're very excited about what the future holds."

MG3 Enterprises' partnership with Integrity opens access to advanced resources, best-in-class technology and renowned industry insight that will accelerate growth and impact. Integrity's full-stack life, health and wealth platform integrates all aspects of an agent's business through IntegrityCONNECT®, a consolidated business growth engine. Using this advanced system, agents can access high-quality leads, instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities, and simplified ongoing plan management. Agents optimize these client connections and relationships by utilizing Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-driven, voice-activated digital assistant that supports agents with real-time prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders.

Agency leaders will broaden their mentorship efforts by becoming part of the elite Integrity partner network. Comprised of industry icons and trailblazers, this rapidly growing collective is optimizing processes in response to consumers' need for more holistic life, health and wealth protection. The integrated solutions Integrity partners develop are the result of unprecedented cross-industry collaboration and a deep commitment to improve insurance and financial services for all stakeholders.

"Max's supportive leadership style and dedication to service make him an exemplary addition to Integrity's network of partners," said Chad Milner, Co-Founder of North American Senior Benefits and Managing Partner at Integrity. "Integrity's core values and commitment to transformation align perfectly with his business approach. By partnering with Integrity, MG3 Enterprises can remain at the forefront of industry trends and connect with other like-minded leaders to deliver significant value to agents and consumers. We're thrilled to have Max and his team join the Integrity family and look forward to serving many more American families together."

For more information about MG3 Enterprises' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/MG3.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About MG3 Enterprises

MG3 Enterprises is a national insurance brokerage specializing in final expense life insurance solutions for the senior market. Based in North Carolina, the agency operates with a nationwide agent network and is built on disciplined systems, strong leadership and operational consistency. MG3 Enterprises has achieved sustained, double-digit year-over-year growth, while developing elite producers and future leaders in the senior insurance space. Through scalable infrastructure and a people-first culture, MG3 Enterprises continues to expand its national reach while delivering reliable, long-term insurance solutions for the families and communities it serves.

