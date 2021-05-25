BurstIQ and The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) At The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Collaborate to Apply Blockchain to Intellectual Property Management

DENVER, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based data exchange solutions, announced today that the company has entered into a research collaboration agreement with The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to address the protection of intellectual property associated with NCATS' work on translational science.

BurstIQ

The collaboration focuses on development of artificial intelligence/machine learning models for modulating investigators' data access within collaborative research environments. The segmentation, encryption, and secure storage of chemical information happens seamlessly and data access is enforced with minimal manual intervention and management. The technology enables evidence-based synthesis route design with the help of electronic laboratory notebooks (eLNs) while protecting IP-sensitive chemical information of active research projects.

The collaboration leverages BurstIQ's groundbreaking blockchain-based secure data exchange platform, which allows governments and organizations to manage the ownership and sharing of sensitive data using dynamic consent and multi-level governance. The platform combines blockchain, best-in-class data security, and orchestration, allowing organizations to build and manage secure data networks in which highly sensitive data can be seamlessly contributed, verified and shared with ownership, governance, and automation built in.

The initial project will integrate BurstIQ's blockchain platform with NCATS/NIH's computational infrastructure that is designed to streamline the translational research process so that new treatments and cures for disease can be delivered to patients faster.

"For research communities, the ability to maintain intellectual property ownership is critical," says Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ. "In the past, this has been a barrier to collaborative research. This collaboration with NCATS is designed break down this barrier and make it possible for researchers to share ideas and information with each other confidently, which will truly accelerate the pace of discovery."

To learn more about BurstIQ's collaboration with NCATS and how the companies are working together to drive collaborative research, please contact us at [email protected].

About BurstIQ™

BurstIQ is the leading provider of blockchain-enabled data solutions for the identity, healthcare, and life sciences industries. The company's secure data exchange network allows organizations to build secure networks to manage the ownership and sharing of sensitive data, with ownership, consent, governance, and workflow orchestration built in. The platform combines blockchain, Big Data, and best-in-class security to build multi-dimensional profiles of people, places, and things and empower the interactions between them. The result is a global, secure data network that allows health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharma & life science companies, and governments to collaborate, share, discover, and build the impossible.

