BurstIQ Launches Full Developer Toolset for Blockchain-Enabled Applications and Services

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-enabled secure data exchange services, announced today the full release of the BurstChain® User Interface Software Developer Kit, a set of key accelerator tools that allow application developers to rapidly deploy blockchain-enabled web applications and services on the BurstIQ Platform.

BurstIQ Developer Toolset

The BurstChain UI SDK includes several tools designed to simplify and accelerate the app development and deployment process. The npm module version of the SDK, released in June, included modules that enable rapid configuration and deployment of key application functionalities, including user administration and access controls, user preferences, analytics visualization, and a dashboard builder.

The full version of the UI SDK adds two new npm modules: consent contract creator and dictionary editor. These new modules simplify the process of building consents and data dictionaries, allowing these critical components to be managed by business analysts, researchers and system administrators without the need for specialized software development skills. All of these modules are configured for seamless integration with BurstIQ's blockchain-based data exchange network, BurstChain.

In addition, the UI SDK now includes application starter kits in both JavaScript and Python, as well as a JavaScript starter kit for BurstIQ's custom analytics application, AdaptiveIQ. All three application starter kits are available under the Apache v2 open source license.

The BurstChain UI SDK joins a family of services that BurstIQ provides to help enterprises quickly deploy apps and services for secure and compliant data sharing across complex workflows and networks. These BurstIQ services include integrated rules engines to manage data consent and orchestration, digital front door and sandbox services, data governance, and flexible schemas – all built on BurstIQ's blockchain-enabled HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant data exchange network.

"Helping our partners accelerate their blockchain projects is an important aspect of what we do," says BurstIQ's CTO, Tyson Henry. "There are new regulations emerging all over the world that are mandating things like granular data ownership, dynamic consent, interoperability, and secure data sharing. Enterprises need to adapt quickly and integrate new data governance models into their systems and services. The BurstIQ toolbox is designed to help our partners do just that."

The UI SDK is available to all organizations with an active account on the BurstIQ Platform, and comes with a growing archive of documentation, sample code, and how-to videos to get developers ramped up quickly.

To get access to the BurstIQ Platform and the BurstChain SDK, please email [email protected].

About BurstIQ™

BurstIQ is the leading provider of blockchain-enabled data solutions for the healthcare industry. The company's private, permissioned data network allows organizations to connect with each other, securely share data, and unlock a deeper understanding of the diverse factors that influence health. The platform combines blockchain, Big Data, machine intelligence, and granular data ownership and consent to build multi-dimensional profiles of people, places, and things and empower the interactions between them. The result is a global, secure data network that allows health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharma & life science companies and governments to collaborate, share, discover, and build the impossible.

For more information visit: Website | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

CONTACT:

BurstIQ, Inc.

[email protected]

www.burstiq.com

1.888.355.7345

SOURCE BurstIQ

Related Links

http://www.burstiq.com

