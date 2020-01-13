Burton Snowboards Selects Infor to Support its Digital Transformation and Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Burton Snowboards (Burton) has selected Infor CloudSuite Fashion, an ERP (enterprise resource planning) system tailor made for the fashion industry. Burton also has expanded its Infor Nexus supply chain management capabilities to optimize inventory across channels, increase its direct-to-consumer business, operationalize its expansion to global markets, and upgrade its technology footprint to the cloud.

Burton is the world's leading snowboard company, founded by the late Jake Burton Carpenter in 1977. Burton has been a long-time customer of Infor, leveraging Infor Nexus solutions to connect to its suppliers, logistics providers and brokers to streamline global trade processes and provide better visibility to supply and payments.

"At Burton, we are consumer-centric and steadfast about leveraging the best tools to safeguard our production, product management and operations," said Josee Larocque, Senior Vice President of Operations, Burton. "We are excited to partner with Infor and upgrade our enterprise resource planning footprint to its best-in-class cloud software solution."

Burton is constantly challenged to manage inventory with seasonal demand and orchestrate products across a global supply chain. An end-to-end networked ERP solution re-defines Burton's core capabilities and provides connectivity to suppliers, 3PLs (third-party logistics providers), carriers and other parties for greater inventory visibility and agility. Infor will enable Burton to standardize enterprise processes and optimize inventory flow from source to customer across all channels, including direct-to-consumer and ecommerce, while reducing its legacy technology footprint.

"Given the uncertain nature of the fashion industry, we believe that visibility, collaboration and predictive intelligence are key to success," said James Hannay, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Major Accounts, Infor. "Our fashion industry-specific ERP and Infor Nexus solutions will help Burton drive competitive differentiation in the market. We are pleased to expand our current partnership with Burton and become its end-to-end technology partner. We are confident our solutions will help the organization transform its core operations. We are excited to partner and demonstrate how Infor can provide solutions to these common industry challenges."

Additional Resources

For more information on Infor's Fashion industry solutions, please visit: https://www.infor.com/industries/fashion

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

