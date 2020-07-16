Burton Snowboards Transforms Retail Experience with NewStore Omnichannel Platform

BOSTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , the essential omnichannel store solution, today announced Burton Snowboards (Burton) is running its stores on the NewStore Omnichannel Platform. With a mobile point of service (mPOS) and inventory and fulfillment solutions available on iPhone apps, the snowboard company's store guides will benefit from a more intuitive front-end experience. The NewStore platform also connects into Salesforce Commerce Cloud, allowing Burton a single unified view of its ecommerce and store operations at both the retail and HQ level.

"With NewStore, we have completely transformed the way we run our stores. Our associates are able to give customers the best possible experience with customer, product, and inventory data at their fingertips," said Josee Larocque, Senior Vice President, DTC & Digital Transformation, Burton Snowboards. "As we reopen stores in North America following the COVID-19 pandemic, they will all run on NewStore — a strategic roadmap item in our plan to focus on our DTC business and the omnichannel customer experience in 2020 and beyond."

NewStore is the first cloud platform that delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service. It integrates customer, transaction, and inventory data with an omnichannel order broker, and makes that data available in real-time on intuitive store associate apps. A complete mobile point of service in the hands of associates means they can deliver personalized brand experiences through mobile checkout, endless aisle, store fulfillment, inventory management, and clienteling. Burton is using the following NewStore platform features:

"COVID-19 has had a major impact on the retail industry, accelerating the need for omnichannel and a more integrated digital strategy. This was a vision and a plan already set forth by Burton as part of its 2020 digital transformation, and the timing couldn't be better for us to go live," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "As Burton reopens stores globally, it is able to serve customers safely and efficiently."

Burton is the world's leading snowboarding company known for its fierce promotion of the sport. Founded by the late Jake Burton Carpenter in Vermont in 1977, today the brand designs and manufactures industry-leading products for snowboarding and the snowboard lifestyle, including snowboards, boots, bindings, outerwear, and layering as well as year-round apparel, packs/bags, and accessories. There are 66 Burton stores around the world including flagship, outlet, and partner stores. Burton is also available in thousands of wholesale dealers around the globe.

About NewStore

NewStore is the essential omnichannel store solution for enterprise retailers. The company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first platform combining mobile POS, an omnichannel order broker, and inventory management. Store operations from endless aisle to mobile checkout to fulfillment are executed on intuitive iPhone apps, creating a joyful shopping experience for the consumer and associate alike. NewStore customers include ANINE BING, Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUCKit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

About Burton Snowboards

In 1977, Jake Burton Carpenter founded Burton Snowboards out of his Vermont barn and dedicated the rest of his life to snowboarding. Since its founding, Burton has played a pivotal role in growing snowboarding from a backyard hobby to a world-class sport by creating groundbreaking products, supporting a team of top snowboarders and pushing resorts to allow snowboarding. Today, Burton designs and manufactures industry-leading products for snowboarding and the outdoors. As a sustainability leader within the outdoor and winter sports industries, Burton is the world's first snowboard company to become a certified B Corporation®. Privately held and owned by Donna Carpenter, Burton's headquarters are in Burlington, Vermont with offices in Austria, Japan, Australia, Canada and China. For more information on Burton, head to www.burton.com and follow our line at facebook.com/burtonsnowboards , twitter.com/burtonsnowboard and @burtonsnowboards on Instagram.

SOURCE NewStore, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.newstore.com

