Busch Gardens Offers Free Admission To U.S. Veterans And Families

Since its launch in 2005, more than 10 million guests - active duty military members, veterans and their families - have enjoyed SeaWorld parks for free through the Waves of Honor program.

"We are pleased to continue our tradition of great summer memories for military families at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with the return of complimentary admission for veterans," said Stewart Clark, President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. "As part of a strong military community, we are grateful and committed to providing special opportunities for those who serve and sacrifice for our country."

This seasonal offer gives veterans and their families the opportunity to experience Summer Nights, kicking off May 31 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Each night, park guests can take on their favorite thrill rides in the dark, now including the park's newest attraction, Tigris, Florida's tallest launch coaster. Guests can dance the night away with atmospheric entertainment and enjoy a fireworks finale each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night all summer long.

Veterans must redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s) online at www.WavesofHonor.com by June 9 and use the tickets in park by July 15. This offer is available online only and not at the front gate.

Active Military and Veterans can always receive discounted admission tickets through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases as well as www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round. Each park may have various discounted admission products throughout the year that are also available online at www.WavesofHonor.com.

For more information and park hours, visit www.BuschGardens.com

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, one of the country's premier zoos with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and live shows and events, providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampaBay.com. Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

SOURCE SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.