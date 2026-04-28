Busch Gardens Salutes Veterans and their Families with Free Park Admission for Military Appreciation Month

Active-Duty U.S. Military and Families Can Also Enjoy a Complimentary Visit to Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Military Appreciation Month, Busch Gardens proudly opens its gates to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans, inviting them and their families to enjoy a well-deserved day of fun and adventure. Busch Gardens' two parks in Tampa and Williamsburg, VA, are celebrating Military Appreciation Month with free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests. Veterans can register for this offer now through May 10 and have until June 30 to visit with their complimentary admission. Veterans can also receive 50% off a single-day ticket for up to 6 guests.

Through its Waves of Honor program that offers special U.S. military pricing and promotions throughout the year, active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary park admission all year long. In addition, active military receive 50% off a single-day ticket for up to six guests.

"Busch Gardens is extending its heartfelt gratitude to the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. military," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts, Busch Gardens' parent company. "The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to those who are serving or who have served. We look forward to welcoming military service members, veterans and their families for a fun-filled day in one of our parks."

For more than 25 years, the company has been proud to provide complimentary park access to members of the United States military, and as a result, more than 10 million guests – active-duty military members, veterans and their families – have enjoyed free admission through the Waves of Honor program. Whether it's educational animal experiences or thrilling attractions, military families are invited to the parks for a day of family fun.

Eligible U.S military veterans can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents by May 10 at www.WavesofHonor.com. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by June 30. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Any U.S. active-duty military member, including activated reservists or National Guard members, can also take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to Busch Gardens. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

For those veterans and active military who want to visit the park multiple times throughout the year, a new Military Silver Annual Pass is available at Busch Gardens Tampa and a Military Membership at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Each offers unlimited admission with no block-out dates for 12 months, free admission to popular events, three free guest tickets, up to 20% off in-park discounts and more.

For more information on the parks, visit Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park with 17th-century charm and 21st-century technology, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, award-winning entertainment, and signature events throughout the year. Busch Gardens is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit UnitedParks.com.

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SOURCE United Parks and Resorts Inc.