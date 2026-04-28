SeaWorld Salutes Veterans and their Families with Free Park Admission for Military Appreciation Month

Active-Duty U.S. Military and Families Can Also Enjoy a Complimentary Visit to any SeaWorld Park

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld's three U.S. parks are celebrating Military Appreciation Month with free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests as a thank you for their service. Veterans can register for this offer now through May 10 and have until June 30 to visit SeaWorld Orlando, San Diego or San Antonio with their complimentary admission. Veterans can also receive 50% off a single-day ticket for up to six guests.

Through its Waves of Honor program that offers special pricing and promotions throughout the year for members of the U.S. military, active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long. In addition, active-duty military receive 50% off a single-day ticket for up to six guests.

"We are incredibly grateful to all members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our country," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts, SeaWorld's parent company. "The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to those who are serving or who have served. We look forward to welcoming military service members, veterans and their families for a fun-filled day in one of our parks."

For more than 25 years, the company has been proud to provide complimentary park access to members of the United States military, and as a result, more than 10 million guests – active-duty military members, veterans and their families – have enjoyed free admission through the Waves of Honor program. Whether it's educational animal experiences or thrilling attractions, military families are invited to the parks for a day of family fun.

Eligible U.S military veterans can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents by May 10 at www.WavesofHonor.com. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by June 30. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Any U.S. active-duty military member, including activated reservists and National Guard members, can also take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to SeaWorld. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

For those veterans and active military who want to visit SeaWorld multiple times throughout the year, a new Military Silver Annual Pass is available. It offers unlimited admission with no block-out dates for 12 months, free admission to popular events, three free guest tickets, up to 20% off in-park discounts and more.

For more information on SeaWorld, visit www.seaworld.com.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment.

For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 42,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE United Parks and Resorts Inc.