Busch Gardens® Williamsburg Salutes Veterans With Free Admission

"We are pleased to continue our tradition of great summer memories for military families at Busch Gardens Williamsburg with the return of complimentary admission for veterans," said Kevin Lembke, President of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. "As part of a strong military community, we are grateful and committed to providing special opportunities for those who serve and sacrifice for our country."

Veterans and their guests who visit Busch Gardens will be able to experience all the park's attractions, plus the all-new Finnegan's Flyer™ Screamin' Swing ride, the delicious Food & Wine Festival and Summer Nights featuring popular acts from the America's and Britain's Got Talent television series.

Veterans and their guests can look forward to these special happenings during this offer:

1. FINNEGAN'S FLYER™

Finnegan's Flyer™, a new Screamin' Swing ride at Busch Gardens®, features two pendulum-like arms, seating 32 riders that fly progressively higher with each swing. Finnegan's Flyer will reach a staggering height of more than 80 feet with a speed of 45 mph. Only the bravest will prevail.

2. Food & Wine Festival: select days May 17 – June 30

Park guests can unleash their inner foodie with over 60 specialty food items from around the world, 30 different wines, 25 craft beers and 20 unique cocktails not normally served at the park. New savory tastes will include Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines and Italy.

3. Fireworks

The park will commemorate the Memorial Day and July Fourth holidays with fireworks on May 25 and 26, and July 3, 4 and 5. After a day of play at the world's most beautiful theme park, park guests can stay and watch the night sky light up.

4. Summer Nights: June 28 –Aug 11

Busch Gardens becomes a cooler place after dark during Summer Nights. Special entertainment, culinary experiences and a fun nighttime atmosphere will give guests a new reason to visit during summer evenings. The Royal Palace Theatre lights up with Spark presented by Coca-Cola®, a high-energy spectacle featuring party-starters, laser lights, pyrotechnics and a custom soundtrack created by award winning musicians.

And to add to the fun of Summer Nights, acts from the hit show America's and Britain's Got Talent will take the stage every week during the summertime event. Acts like Light Balance, and Boogie Storm are scheduled to appear in the park's Globe Theatre.

In addition to the one-time free admission for veterans and their family, Busch Gardens is extending great deals to their other park products including:

- $10 off All Day Dine with non-alcoholic beverages

- 50 percent off select Quick Queue products

- 50 percent off Animal Tours

These special offers can only be purchased through ID.me.

Veterans must process their complimentary single-day ticket(s) online at www.WavesofHonor.com. The offer is available online only and is not available at the park's ticket windows. Veterans and their guests can redeem their one visit anytime between May 20 and July 15. Blockout dates apply for Busch Gardens Williamsburg on June 15, 29 and July 13.

Since its launch in 2005, more than 10 million guests - active duty military members, veterans and their families - have enjoyed SeaWorld parks for free through the Waves of Honor program.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment™ is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, behavioral training, husbandry and veterinary care. The company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 34,000 animals in need over the last 50 years.

The company owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 50-year history, the company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., a publicly traded company. Visit www.seaworldentertainment.com for more information.

