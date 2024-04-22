SeaWorld Parks Honor Military Appreciation Month with Free Park Admission to Active-Duty U.S. Military, Veterans and Their Families Through Annual Waves of Honor Program

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld parks will honor Military Appreciation Month with free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests. Veterans can register for this offer through May 12 and have until July 7* to visit the parks with their free tickets. Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long. The offers are part of United Parks & Resorts' Waves of Honor program, a longstanding partnership saluting active-duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

For more than 20 years, the company has been proud to provide complimentary park access to members of the United States military, and as a result, more than 10 million guests – active-duty military members, veterans and their families – have enjoyed free admission through the Waves of Honor program. Whether it's educational animal experiences or thrilling attractions, military families are invited to the parks for a day of family fun.

"We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. "We are incredibly grateful to all members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our country. The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to those who are serving or who have served. We look forward to welcoming military service members, veterans and their families for a fun-filled day in one of our parks."

Eligible U.S military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents before May 12 at www.WavesofHonor.com. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by July 7*. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Any U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservist or National Guardsman can also take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to SeaWorld. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

*SeaWorld San Diego guests have until May 27, 2024 to visit the park with their free tickets.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

