SeaWorld Unleashes Monstrous Mayhem Sale on Howl-O-Scream Tickets

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES IMAGES HERE

ORLANDO, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Howl-O-Scream is returning to SeaWorld this fall and for those restless spirits who are dying for a great deal, now is the time to snatch tickets. This week only during the Mayhem sale, SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Diego are tempting guests to grab discounted event tickets before the prices begin to creep up. The best scares happen in pairs, so to get the deal guests must purchase a minimum of two tickets, each priced $38.99, that can be used on any Howl-O-Scream event night with no blackout dates.

"There's no escaping the anticipation around Howl-O-Scream, as our parks plot terrifying haunted houses, signature shows and scare zones, including several new additions to the lineup," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts. "Mayhem is the first release of tickets for this event and a great deal for guests who are anxiously awaiting what we have in store for them this fall. There's no other Halloween event like Howl-O-Scream."

Last year, SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream received USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Award for the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in 2023. This year's Howl-O-Scream promises to deliver blood-pumping scares and frightening surprises. While the event lineup for 2024 has not yet been announced and will differ in each park, every event will include:

Terrifying haunted houses: walk inside and meet your match. Each dark corner brings guests more screams, shrieks, and terrors. Don't believe everything you see (or don't see), the haunted houses at SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream are sure to leave guests a bone chilling fear with each step. Once you walk through the door, there's no turning back.

Scare zones and roaming haunts: visitors be warned, there are shrieks around every corner and SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream is not holding back. Guests will find haunting creatures every path they take, and no place is off limits. Be prepared to scream in the darkness as chilling fears creep up to guests and come alive.

Frightful shows: guests can howl at the moon all night at the thrilling shows this season. Outdoor performances with captivating special effects provide the perfect backdrop to a night of terror. Discover the DJs and party zones throughout the park, great to enjoy before the next scream sounds.

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld parks returns select nights starting in September. Guests who dare can creep onto the park's local webpages for Howl-O-Scream tickets as well as other special offers on park tickets and passes – SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

[email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.