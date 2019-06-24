Busch is the official beer of Ducks Unlimited

As part of the Anheuser-Busch family of brands, the partnership between Busch and Ducks Unlimited builds on Anheuser-Busch's long-standing commitment to creating a cleaner and more sustainable world for future generations. The company works closely with partners like Ducks Unlimited to ensure their commitments and programs drive meaningful change for the environment and contribute to a shared objective of a Better World .

"We know that nothing beats a crisp cold Busch while in the great outdoors and we are constantly looking for partners that are committed to protecting America's cherished lands," said Daniel Blake, senior marketing director for Anheuser-Busch. "Ducks Unlimited is a leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation and we're honored to partner with them to help make sure the vital habitats for fishing and hunting stay healthy and vibrant for Busch drinkers to enjoy for generations to come."

Anheuser-Busch has created a special website that allows consumers to pledge their support for Ducks Unlimited and the wetlands conservation work DU does across North America.

Click here, enter your email address and click submit. For each email address Anheuser-Busch receives between now and Dec. 31, they will donate $1, up to $100,000, to Ducks Unlimited.

In addition, the iconic DU duck head will grace Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Busch Ford Mustang in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup AAA Texas 500 race set for Nov. 3, at Texas Motor Speedway.

Leading companies, corporations and brands, like Anheuser-Busch, recognize Ducks Unlimited as the leader in wetlands conservation and one of the largest and best membership organizations in the world. They also understand the importance of Ducks Unlimited's mission to wildlife, people and the communities in which they live, and the critical need to get behind that mission with commitments, resources and quality products.

For more information and to submit your email address, visit http://www.busch.com/ducks-unlimited.html.

