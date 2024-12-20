Busha Partners with Plume Network to Bring On-Chain Yields to Nigerian Users

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Network is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Busha, Nigeria's first SEC-licensed digital asset exchange and leading stablecoin on-ramp, to bring Plume Nest's cutting-edge on-chain yields to nearly one million Busha users. The collaboration between Plume Network and Busha's neo-banking application will enable secure and accessible financial growth opportunities in one of the world's most dynamic emerging markets.

Driving Financial Innovation in Africa's Largest Economy

Busha has firmly established itself as a leader in Nigeria's digital finance ecosystem, with over 7 million trades and $3.5 billion in transactions processed. Doubling its volumes every year and achieving profitability, Busha powers local payment rails for global businesses like Starlink and is backed by renowned investors, including Jump Capital, DCG, and CMT Digital.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Plume Network as it collaborates with a key player in Africa's largest economy to provide the fruits of decentralized finance to non-crypto-native users.

Introducing Plume Nest on Busha

Nest is Plume Network's flagship yield platform, designed to provide secure, scalable, and competitive returns powered by on-chain technologies. With this partnership, Plume is enabling Busha's users to unlock DeFi-powered earnings without requiring specialized knowledge or experience.

The integrated Earn product will allow users to:

Access competitive, transparent yields on their stablecoins and digital assets.

on their stablecoins and digital assets. Leverage the security of on-chain technology for peace of mind and accountability.

for peace of mind and accountability. Seamlessly earn and grow wealth directly within Busha's trusted app interface.

A Shared Vision for Financial Inclusion

Emerging markets like Nigeria often lead the way in adopting disruptive technologies such as blockchain because they stand to benefit the most from transformative innovation. In regions where access to institutional-grade investment products is far more constrained than in developed markets like the US and Europe, the need for inclusive financial solutions is paramount.

"At Plume, our focus is on building connections between the global decentralized finance ecosystem and local markets where it can create the greatest impact," said Chris Yin, CEO of Plume Network. "Our partnership with Busha embodies this vision, enabling us to provide millions across Africa with transparent, secure, and growth-oriented financial tools that open new doors for economic empowerment."

About Plume Network

Plume is the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on RWAfi, offering a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets. With 180+ projects on its private devnet, Plume provides an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, simplifying asset onboarding and enabling seamless DeFi integration for RWAs. Learn more at https://www.plumenetwork.xyz/ or contact [email protected] .

About Nest

Nest is a flagship staking protocol for RWAs deployed exclusively on Plume. By decoupling yield streams from the assets themselves, Nest enables the creation of new financial instruments, giving users the ability to earn, trade, and manage yield independently of the underlying asset.

Nest is designed to be fully permissionless and fully composable from day zero.

About Busha

Busha is Nigeria's leading SEC-licensed digital asset exchange and neo-banking application, serving nearly one million users. With backing from top-tier global investors and a track record of exponential growth, Busha is pioneering financial inclusion in Africa's largest economy through cutting-edge digital solutions.

